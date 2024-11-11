SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL Set for Matthews Playhouse of The Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts has announce the return of Scrooge! The Musical for its third year, running from December 13-22, 2024. This uplifting musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is a story of redemption, compassion, and the spirit of Christmas.

Set in bustling 19th-century London, Scrooge! The Musical brings the beloved holiday classic to life with an award-winning score by Leslie Bricusse. Featuring spirited songs like 'Father Christmas,' 'December the 25th,' and the Academy Award- and Golden Globe-nominated 'Thank You Very Much,' it's an unforgettable musical experience filled with festive cheer.

This reimagined holiday production tells the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge (played by Geof Knight), a miserly old man who despises Christmas and lives a life of greed and isolation, treating even his underpaid clerk, Bob Cratchit (Jared Shank), with cold indifference. On Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley (Jeff Powell), along with three spirits-the Ghosts of Christmas Past (Sarah Baumgardner), Present (Tristan Nogueira), and Yet to Come (Davis Hickson). The spirits reveal the consequences of Scrooge's selfishness, including the struggles of the Cratchit family, led by Mrs. Cratchit (Lauren Wilson) and their ailing young son, Tiny Tim (alternated by young actors Tobey Fincher and Charlotte Thomson). Deeply moved, Scrooge transforms, embracing generosity and the spirit of Christmas, bringing joy and renewal to himself and those around him. Additional ensemble members bring the holiday show to life, supported by the music direction of Kristin Sakamoto and choreography by Emily Hunter. A full list of cast members can be found by visiting www.matthewsplayhouse.com/blog.

A Director's Fresh Perspective. Making his Matthews Playhouse directorial debut, Johnny Hohenstein is eager to bring a fresh perspective to this year's production. "Although we're telling a well-known story, we hope to create a high-energy and fun environment for cast, crew, and audiences alike," says Hohenstein. "Expect some surprises this year that will keep this beloved tradition fresh and alive!"

A Bittersweet Farewell. Local radio personality and actor Geof Knight will reprise his role as Ebenezer Scrooge for the third and final time. Knight, a beloved figure in the Charlotte theatre community, has announced his retirement from the stage after this production. "I am very honored to be spending a third year as part of this holiday tradition," Knight says. "This will be my last year, and more than likely, my last time on stage in Charlotte. I look forward to another journey to 1843 London with both new friends and old."

Special Performances and Community Impact. In addition to the eight regular performances, Scrooge! The Musical will feature a "Pay What You Can" performance on Thursday, December 19th, at 7:30 pm, benefiting Common Heart, a local non-profit dedicated to eradicating food insecurity and eliminating generational poverty in the community.

Introducing Kids Night Out - A New Way to Experience Live Theatre. For children who may not yet appreciate live theatre, Matthews Playhouse is excited to announce its newest program, Kids Night Out-a fun-filled evening for children in grades 1-5, offered during the Friday and Saturday evening performances of Scrooge! The Musical. While parents enjoy a night out, kids will have a blast with themed activities, games, dinner, and a cozy PJ party from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

About Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts

Matthews Playhouse has been enriching the lives of children and adults in the Charlotte area for nearly 30 years, providing high-quality, affordable theatrical experiences to the community. From classic productions to educational programs, Matthews Playhouse is committed to fostering a love for the arts in all generations.

