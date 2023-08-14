Review: Boney James Makes a 'DETOUR' To The 'Queen City' At Knight Theater

"I absolutely loved EVERY MOMENT of the 90-Minute soulful jazz serenade."

By: Aug. 14, 2023

Electrifying!  Sizzling-Hot! Soul-Stirring!  Mesmerizing!  All adjectives, to describe our Sunday night sensational “smooth jazz vibe” at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center’s Knight Theater. Last night, the soulful saxophonist, Boney James, made a tour stop in Charlotte to promote his latest musical compilation entitled, “Detour".    At the top of the  performance, he played some of our instrumental favorites from his past musical CDs which included a Chaka Khan original,” Sweet Thang” and of course the chart-topping hit “Ride”.   He also gave us a snippet of “Mister Magic”, preceded by a testimony about who inspired him to play the saxophone, none other than the incomparable Grover Washington, Jr. 

Oh, what a fun night!  Boney also highlighted his band members – please give the drummer some - “Omari Williams” gave us a lesson in how to masterfully play the drums and “Big Mike” Hart made the strings ‘talk” on his guitar.  We grooved to approximately 90-minutes of uninterrupted melodious bliss – from one song to the next, intermingled with jam sessions.

Boney also performed songs from his newest CD “Detour”, which includes the titled track “Detour” and songs “Sway”, “Memphis” and “The Loop”.  What a perfect culmination to an extremely hot weekend…the cool, calming sounds of who I nicknamed “Brown-Eyed Soul”, the incomparable Boney James, the suave brother with the smooth sound and  stylish brims.  Thank you, sir, for making a “detour” to Charlotte, North Carolina.  We thoroughly enjoyed the entire experience. 

For more information on Boney James visit website:   https://boneyjames.com



