Review: A SOLDIER'S PLAY at Free Reign Theatre

A Magnificent Military Dramatization

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 2 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Greg Kalafatas and Caroline Eiseman-Led HAIRSPRAY National Tour Reveals 2023-24 Casting an Photo 3 Greg Kalafatas and Caroline Eiseman-Led HAIRSPRAY National Tour Reveals 2023-24 Casting and Full Route
The Magnetic Theatre to Present THE SPLATTER PLAY in October Photo 4 The Magnetic Theatre to Present THE SPLATTER PLAY in October

Review: A SOLDIER'S PLAY at Free Reign Theatre

This past week, I had the opportunity to see Free Reign Theatre's presentation of Charles Fuller’s A Soldier’s Play, at the Tom S. Getty Center, in Rock Hill, South Carolina.  This heart-wrenching dramatization was depicted at Fort Neal, Louisiana, a segregated “Negro” (as we were called during that era) Army base, during a time period (1944) when the racial disparity between Blacks and Whites were at a critical “low” and the presence of the Ku Klux Klan was at a disturbing “high”.  A murder of a "Negro" enlisted sergeant aroused speculation that either a Klansman or a disgruntled White soldier had committed the act.

As a self-proclaimed “wordsmith”, I am fascinated with words and the power of expression they possess.   Today, I searched for an adjective that would BRILLIANTLY describe Free Reign Theatre’s adaptation of A Soldier’s Play; however, none were suitable enough.  So, I made up my own combination of words for expressions, FANTABULOUS!  MARVELOUSNESS! AWESOMETASTIC!  In other words, “BEYOND OUTSTANDING”. 

Can I start with the director, Dr. Corlis Hayes, and her insightfulness and superb direction?  She brought out the soul of every character vividly and distinctly, which is why she has gained the respect of those in the theater community as the “best of the best”.  I love how she brings in the unseen and unexpected as she did this time with the inclusion of Big Mary (Shar Marlin). Though her presence was “short”, she left a lasting impression as only Shar can.  Shar doesn’t do anything “small”.  Her huge personality comes across in every character she portrays, and Big Mary is no different.

And to the magnificent actor that I believe has equal stage brilliance as my favor actor, Denzel Washington, Jonavan Adams, he didn’t disappoint.  He did an excellent depiction as Captain Richard Davenport. In every role I’ve seen him portray, Jonavan has captivated and embodied his character to the fullest. In this role, he was certainly an “officer and a gentleman”.  His range of emotion from a tough military soldier who proved that a "Negro" officer had equal ability and intelligence to “exist” in an environment where “his kind” was definitely not wanted…to a fellow “Negro” comrade who displayed his empathy for enlisted soldiers who were being manipulated and controlled, ironically by a higher-ranking sergeant who looked like them, Tech Sergeant Vernon C. Waters (Justin Peoples),  this role certainly was a testament to Jonavan's versatility.  His emotion (tears) brought a few audience members to tears (I heard the sniffles). 

I would also like to give kudos to Tim Huffman, who portrayed the role of Captain Charles Taylor.  He was so convincing and truly gave a visual representation of the racial conflict and bias that existed in the military during World War II. 

As a former military wife, I was very impressed with the precision of the military marching, cadence, and the other specific details such as the costumes (uniforms) and set details to include having the name of the soldiers on their footlockers. Kudos to the dramaturg and others who worked diligently to research and provide military/historical accuracy.

In summary, BIG KUDOS to everyone who had a hand in this production and thank you Free Reign Theatre Company for your presentation of such an excellent work. I enjoyed it as much as I did the movie adaptation “A Soldier’s Story”, starring heavy hitters Howard E. Rollings, Jr., Adolph Caesar, and of course my favorite actor, Denzel Washington

Review: A SOLDIER'S PLAY at Free Reign Theatre
Cast & Crew Of "A Soldier's Play"
Review: A SOLDIER'S PLAY at Free Reign Theatre
Selected Cast Members of "A Soldier's Play"
With Director Corlis Hayes
Photo Courtesy:  Andrew Roberts
Review: A SOLDIER'S PLAY at Free Reign Theatre
Cast Of "A Soldier's Play"  And Director, Corlis Hayes
Photo Courtesy:  Andrew Roberts
​​​​​
Review: A SOLDIER'S PLAY at Free Reign Theatre
Director, Corlis Hayes, And Shar Marlin (Big Mary)
​​​​
Review: A SOLDIER'S PLAY at Free Reign Theatre
Tim Huffman (Captain Charles Taylor) And
Myself (Vickie L. Evans)


RELATED STORIES - Charlotte

1
Pam Ross Releases New Single You Dont Know My Name Photo
Pam Ross Releases New Single 'You Don't Know My Name'

Singer-songwriter Pam Ross has released her new single, 'You Don't Know My Name,' from her upcoming album, 'When Therapy Fails.' The track is an introspective look into the fleeting joy of a one-night stand and the inevitable heartache that comes with it.

2
Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES At Mountain Theatre Company Photo
Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES At Mountain Theatre Company

Get an exclusive first look at the highly anticipated production of ROCK OF AGES at Mountain Theatre Company. Don't miss these behind-the-scenes snapshots and discover what's in store for this electrifying musical.

3
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Comes to DPAC in December Photo
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Comes to DPAC in December

A holiday dance mash-up for the whole family during hip hop’s 50th year! As artists, industry, and fans celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop around the globe today, The Hip Hop Nutcracker announced its 2023 tour to more than 25 U.S. cities including at DPAC on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

4
Flat Rock Playhouse Presents THE MUSIC OF DIRTY DANCING Photo
Flat Rock Playhouse Presents THE MUSIC OF DIRTY DANCING

Get ready to relive the magic and passion of one of the most beloved films of all time as The Music of Dirty Dancing takes center stage in a spectacular live music concert performance.

From This Author - Vickie Evans

Vickie is the president of the independent theater company, Soaring High Productions and is the CEO of the nonprofit theater advocacy organization, Performing Arts and Literary Society (PALS). Sh... (read more about this author)

Review: Boney James Makes a 'DETOUR' To The 'Queen City' At Knight TheaterReview: Boney James Makes a 'DETOUR' To The 'Queen City' At Knight Theater
Review: BNS Productions Present AKWAABAReview: BNS Productions Present AKWAABA
Review: The Third Annual BIPOC Playwrights Festival Chooses a Finalist at Comedy Arts Theater of CharlotteReview: The Third Annual BIPOC Playwrights Festival Chooses a Finalist at Comedy Arts Theater of Charlotte
Review: Straight from Broadway, INTO THE WOODS at Belk TheaterReview: Straight from Broadway, INTO THE WOODS at Belk Theater

Videos

Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT Video
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT
Exclusive: Rhythm of Life' From 'A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman' Video
Exclusive: Rhythm of Life' From 'A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman'
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
View all Videos

Charlotte SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Speakeasy
Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts (9/22-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Show
Mountain Theatre Company (10/06-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Every Christmas Story Ever Told
Hendersonville Theatre (12/08-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Home For the Holidays
Mountain Theatre Company (12/08-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Frankenstein
Hendersonville Theatre (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Speakeasy
Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts (9/22-9/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You