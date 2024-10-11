THE BURNT PART BOYS Postponed At Mountain Theatre Company Due to Hurricane Helene

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mountain Theatre Company in Highlands, North Carolina has made the decision to postpone our production of The Burnt Part Boys.

They released the following message:

"Dear Mountain Theatre Company Family,

A decision like this is not an easy one.

Though we were hopeful and eager to return to the theater following Hurricane Helene, we sadly discovered that the supply chain disruptions and telecommunications failures resulting from the storm were at minimum going to cause us to delay and abbreviate the production run. Now, Hurricane Milton has unfortunately prevented many of the artist involved in the technical process from being able to remain in the area, as they must return to their families and serve their damaged communities.

Mountain Theatre Company places the safety and wellbeing of the incredible artists that share their talents with us first and foremost. We will be sending home the contracted artists who were not personally impacted by the storms, while continuing to provide local housing to cast and crew members that have been displaced by the hurricanes. The full time MTC staff will be shifting our labor and resources to the relief efforts in WNC. We at MTC know the devastation around us and understand our responsibility to lift-up our community.

With a mission to reach and connect our Western Carolina neighbors, The Burnt Part Boys unique sound and style, along with its Appalachian setting made for the perfect foundation to build our 2024 "Season of Escape". An incredible story that speaks to how the human spirit can overcome tremendous loss and tragedy through unrelenting hope, compassion, and love for one another. A story that is right for our community, now more than ever, and why we look forward to including an extended run of The Burnt Part Boys in our soon to be announced 2025 season.

For patrons with existing reservations for The Burnt Part Boys, please visit our website to reassign your reservation at www.mountaintheatre.com/the-burnt-part-boys. Phone lines are limited, so we kindly ask you do not call the box office with reservation requests at this time. Submitting the reservation request form on the website will be the quickest and easiest way for our team to assist you and we thank you for your patience and understanding at this time.

Though the storm may have paused our story, it cannot silence the voices of our community. As we rebuild and recover, we will once again find strength in the shared experience of live theater."

Sincerely,

Scott Daniel, Executive Artistic Director

Mountain Theatre Company recognizes the devastating impact on our cultural community and reaffirms our commitment to supporting the arts in our region. We encourage all of those who can to support Western North Carolina arts organizations, like Mountain Theatre Company, affected by Hurricane Helene. Every action helps our community to heal and thrive.

