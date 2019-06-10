Planet Improv And The Chuckleheads Return To The Dilworth Neighborhood Grille

Planet Improv and the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille proudly present THE SUMMER 2019 COMEDY IMPROV MUSICAL VARIETY EXTRAVAGANZA STARRING THE CHUCKLEHEADS. The show is scheduled for Saturday, JULY 13 @ 7PM (show seating begins at 6PM) at the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, 911 E Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC 28204. Tickets are $10 in advance at www.planetimprov.com via Eventbrite and $15 at the door on show night. 704-301-1564 scott@planetimprov.com

The Chuckleheads are the house improvisational comedy troupe of the 501c3 non-profit corporation, Planet Improv, Inc and for profit LLC, Planet Improv Educational Services. The Chuckleheads have been performing throughout North and South Carolina since 2007.

The SUMMER 2019 COMEDY IMPROV MUSICAL VARIETY EXTRAVAGANZA STARRING THE CHUCKLEHEADS is a non-scripted improvisational comedy show with the mix of musical, game show and heavy-duty audience participation elements for which the Chuckleheads are famous. Meals, snacks and drinks (alcoholic and non) will be available before, during and after the show.

Discounted tickets ($10) may be purchased in advance at www.planetimprov.com via Eventbrite. Tickets are $15 at the door on the night of the show. Group discounts are available.





