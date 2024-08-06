PETER & THE STARCATCHER Comes to Spring Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Have you ever wondered why Peter Pan is the boy who won't grow up? Find out this weekend as Spring Theatre presents "Peter & The Starcatcher"!

The Tony-winning play (based on the best-selling novels by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson [based on the classic tale by J.M. Barrie]) -- upends the century-old household story and gives light to the origins of the Legendary Peter Pan. This out-of-a-suitcase tale unfolds in a delightful cavalcade of character, comedy, and makeshift magic, and is certain to leave you believing you can fly.

The show is part of Spring Theatre's "Season of Hope". A youth-inspired theatre founded in 2011, Spring Theatre exists to empower and challenge the community to experience the energy, emotion, and adventure that springs from extraordinary theatre. Spring Theatre helps established and aspiring theatre artists reach their full artistic potential through mentoring and stage productions.

The cast is made up of some truly expressive and interesting characters. "Stache", the main pirate is played by Kelsey Thacker, who has done several shows with Spring Theatre throughout the season. "The Stache and Smee scenes are particularly funny" says Erinn Dearth, who is the shows director. "The story unfolds in a way that is familiar but new and will keep the audiences laughing and engaged". Ethan Rapier serves as the assistant director, and also plays the role of "Slank" in the show. "Peter is a show about hanging on to childhood dreams", says Rapier.

Other cast members include Millie Caldwlell, who will be playing Molly, Clar

Peter & The Starcatcher will be performed at the HanesBrands Theatre Friday, August 9th at 7pm, Saturday, August 10th at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday, August 11th at 2pm. Tickets are $15.

