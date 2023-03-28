Nick Cave Comes to DPAC in September

Nick Cave has announced a North American solo tour for fall. Performing songs from his extensive catalog, the rare coast-to-coast solo tour includes a stop in Durham, NC at DPAC on September 21, 2023. Cave will be accompanied by Colin Greenwood on bass guitar.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31, 2023, at 10:00 AM.

Online at DPACnc.com

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787,

123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC

Ticketmaster.com

Nick Cave has been performing, writing, and recording music for more than forty years. He is best known as the lead singer and songwriter of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds. His body of work extends across a diverse range of creative disciplines - score composition, writing of books, novels, film scripts, and more recently ceramic art. His website and weekly e-mail, The Red Hand Files, originally created for Cave to answer questions submitted by fans, has grown from a simple exercise in connectivity to a cultural phenomenon, now with over 150,000 subscribers, and hundreds of questions submitted each week.

Cave recently published a book of extended conversations with Irish journalist Seán O'Hagan - Faith, Hope & Carnage. Created from over forty hours of intimate recordings, the book examines questions of faith, art, music, freedom, grief, and love. It draws candidly on Cave's life, from his early childhood to the present day, his loves, his work ethic, and his dramatic transformation in recent years. The paperback edition will be published in September by Picador.