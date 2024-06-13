Matthews Playhouse Announces BRIGHT STAR And More for 29th Mainstage Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts has unveiled its highly anticipated 2024-2025 Mainstage Season. Celebrating its 29th year, the community-based theater has earned a distinguished reputation for delivering top-tier, engaging performances and enriching theatre classes, and the upcoming season is poised to uphold this tradition of excellence.

"Audiences of all ages are in for a special treat as we embark on an extraordinary journey together, weaving stories, creating memories, and celebrating the magic of theatre," says Matthews Playhouse Executive Director, Sarah Baumgardner. "The selection for this season's lineup has been carefully curated to highlight the exceptional talent of our local actors and production teams, to ensure that every show achieves the utmost quality."

The 29th Mainstage Season at Matthews Playhouse:

One Year to Die by Charles LaBorde

A gripping new play developed in collaboration with Dennis Delamar. One Year to Die tells the poignant story of two American women who await official word regarding their sons' fates during World War II. Recommended for ages 16 and up. Performances: September 20-29, 2024

Scrooge! The Musical

The timeless musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is back, bringing its classic tale to the stage once more! Recommended for ages 8 and up. Performances: December 13-22, 2024

Bright Star - A Musical

by Steve Martin & Edie Brickell.

Based on a true story and featuring the Tony-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Bright Star sweeps audiences into a tale of love and redemption in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina of the 1920s and '40s. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Performances: January 17-February 1, 2025

Charlie & the Chocolate Factory

Audiences will be captivated as Charlie Bucket and his friends venture into the whimsical world of Willy Wonka's iconic Chocolate Factory. Recommended for ages 8 and up. Performances: Feb 21-March 2, 2025

Peter & the Starcatcher

Prepare to be transported on a thrilling voyage with this Tony Award-winning play that reimagines the timeless tale of how a downtrodden orphan transforms into the iconic Peter Pan. Recommended for ages 8 and up. Performances: July 11-27, 2025.

Tickets

In addition to the new season, the theatre has unveiled a new Three-Show Season Ticket option for patrons who wish to reserve their tickets at a discounted price before they go on sale to the general public on August 1, 2024. In addition to saving money on tickets, Matthews Playhouse Season Ticket holders will have access to additional perks. Those who are interested in this option may visit www.matthewsplayhouse.com for more information.

Matthews Playhouse School of Theatre students will present a series of plays and musicals for young people in the spring of 2025. The upcoming School of Theatre productions will be announced shortly. The theatre is also pleased to announce the 6th Annual Halloween Haunted Trail will return in late October! Details on this event will be announced in the coming months.

Ticketing and Pricing Information.

Tickets for Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts productions can be purchased online by visiting www.matthewsplayhouse.com. Prices vary depending on the production, with discounts available for groups, students, seniors, and members of the military.

About the Matthews Playhouse

The Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts is a community-based non-profit theatre committed to enriching the lives of children, adults, and families by inviting them to participate in the world of performing arts and education. We commit to this mission by ensuring the excellence of our cultural programs for the participation and enjoyment of the people in our community.

