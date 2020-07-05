Lee Street Gets To Work On 9 TO 5 With Their New Cast

There is nothing more invigorating than the beginning of a new production, and Lee Street theatre is extremely proud and working hard to bring back audiences with 9 to 5 the musical, based on the 20th Century film including songs and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick.

Lee Street will run 9 to 5 August 28 & 29, September 4, 5, 11 & 12 at 7:30pm at the theatre located at 329 North Lee Street in Salisbury. Tickets are $22.00 for adults and $15.00 for students and are available online at leestreet.org or by calling the theatre at 704-310-5507. Seating is limited due to pandemic restructuring and social distancing in the theatre and are reserved seating only.

The cast of 9 to 5 the musical at Lee Street includes Wendy Weant as Violet Newstead, Elizabeth Ruiz as Judy Bernly, Bailey Lambert as Doralee Rhodes, Bill Reilly as Franklin Hart Jr., Cassandra Barrier as Roz Keith, Anthony Cataldo as Joe/Ensemble/Hart (US), Hayden Waugh as Dwayne/Detective/Ensemble, Garrett Jennings as Josh/Ensemble, Sarah Farra as Missy/Ensemble, Lauren Stephenson as Maria/Ensemble/Judy (US), Matt Spry as Dick/Ensemble, Nunna Noe as Kathy/Ensemble/Doralee (US), Beth Bentley as Margaret/Ensemble, Matthew Windsor as Bob Enright/Ensemble, Mike Cline as Tinsworthy, Alice Rich as Doctor/Ensemble, Katie Weant as the Candy Striper/Ensemble, Allison Proba as the Intern/Ensemble, Sharon Foster as Ensemble, Eliza Smith as Ensemble, Linda Smith as Ensemble and Kristin Swilley as Ensemble.

The all-female production team for this female-empowerment powerhouse musical includes Director Raquel Oden, Music Director Kay Peeler, Choreographer Shannon Harris, Stage Manager Kyra Hubert, Assistant Stage Managers Diane Draper, and Makala Whitehead, Costume Designer Ashley Cecil Ward and Eastern Costume Company, Props Mistress Eva Rosko, Lightboard Operation by Colleen Welday and Hair and Make-Up Assistance by Breana Brown.

