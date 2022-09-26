LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Opens High Point Community Theatre's 2022/23 Season

High Point Community Theatre presents Academy Award, Golden Globe Award and Tony Award-winners Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors September 30 through October 3 at High Point Theatre.

Drama Desk and Drama Critics Circle award winner Little Shop of Horrors is an affectionate spoof of 1950s sci-fi movies. Since the show's Off-Broadway debut in 1982 and the release of the 1986 film adaptation, Little Shop of Horrors has become a household name. The show's music is in the style of 1960s rock and roll, doo-wop and early Motown, and includes several well-known tunes such as "Suddenly Seymour," "Somewhere That's Green" and the title song. Charming, tuneful and hilarious, with tongue firmly planted in cheek, Little Shop of Horrors never fails to entertain.

"Little Shop of Horrors is one of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows of all time', said HPCT President Courtney Lowe. "It's the perfect show to kick off our 47th season!"

A down-and-out skid row floral assistant becomes an overnight sensation when he discovers an exotic plant with a mysterious craving for fresh blood. Soon "Audrey II" grows into an ill-tempered, foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore who offers him fame and fortune in exchange for feeding its growing appetite. Over time though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination.

Director and Music Director Mike Lasley said that Little Shop of Horrors, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, addresses issues that are still relevant today.

"The show asks questions like 'what happens when the voice of gain-at-all-costs presents itself as the only hope for a better life?'," said Lasley. "And how do we come to believe that some people are more disposable than others?'"

Even though the show does hit on important social issues, Lasley says this production is first and foremost a comedy. "I want you to sit back and have so much fun watching these phenomenal actors explore a silly show with really excellent music."

Little Shop of Horrors performances will be at High Point Theatre (220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point) Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 pm; Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm; and Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2:00pm.Tickets are on sale at www.highpointtheatre.com and www.hpct.net. You can also call the High Point Theatre Box office M-F (9 am-5 pm) at 336-887-3001. Individual ticket prices range from $22 to $25. Tickets for groups of 15 more are $20. Runtime is approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes with a 15-minute intermission. Contains mild adult language and violence.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, there will be a special "pay-what-you-can" at the door option. This is the production's Final Dress Rehearsal. Curtain is at 7:30 pm and doors will open at 6:30. Seating is on a first-come-first-served basis.

High Point Community Theatre is a 501c3 non-profit organization run entirely by volunteers. October marks HPCT's 47th year of bringing quality live theater to High Point and the surrounding areas. The 2022/23 Mainstage season has something for everyone! It features: Little Shop of Horrors (October), the 8th annual production of A Christmas Carol: The Musical (December), Nunsense (March 2022) and Roald Dahl's Matilda:The Musical (May 2022). Individual tickets as well as season Flex Passes are on sale at www.hpct.net. Student/senior/military and group discounts are available.

Photo Credit: Brad McMillan