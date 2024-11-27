IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE to Ring In The Holidays At Hendersonville Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hendersonville Theatre is inviting audiences to step back and celebrate the holiday season with It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. This enchanting adaptation transforms the beloved film into a 1940s-style radio broadcast with live sound effects, vintage commercials, and a talented ensemble of five actors portraying dozens of characters. A heartwarming celebration of community, hope, and the power of kindness, this production runs December 5-15 and promises to become a treasured holiday tradition for families and friends alike.

Tickets range from $5 to $38 and are available online or the Box Office at (828) 692-1082. Special discounts include 10% off for groups of 10 or more and a unique "family discount" for groups of 5 or more.

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play reimagines the timeless tale of George Bailey's journey of self-discovery and redemption. This production, presented as a live radio broadcast in 1946, features authentic foley sound effects and period-specific holiday songs, immersing audiences in a nostalgic and joyous atmosphere.

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play transposes the cinematic classic (and holiday television tradition) to the theater by staging the story as if it were a live radio broadcast in front of a studio audience. As in the movie, everyman George Bailey must learn that "no man is a failure who has friends" (and a little divine intervention) when he must face off against local robber baron (and all-around curmudgeon) Henry F. Potter. The story follows George's journey of self-discovery and redemption, complete with authentic sound effects and vintage commercials. An ensemble of five actors brings the entire town of Bedford Falls to life, taking on multiple roles and showcasing their voices and artistry.

The play is set on the stage and auditorium of Studio A at WBFR in Manhattan, New York, on Christmas Eve 1946. Five radio personalities are live, on-air, retelling the story of George Bailey, who goes on an "other-worldly" journey with "angel, second class" Clarence at his side to show him what the world would've been like if he had never been born. The play is presented with live sound effects and rapid character changes from all the actors, who also perform radio jingles and popular holiday and Christmas songs reminiscent of the time.

Written by Joe Landry, the live radio play is adapted from the film It's a Wonderful Life, directed by Frank Capra and starring actors Donna Reed and James Stewart. Premiering in 1946, the film is based on Philip Van Doren Stern's 1939 unpublished short story The Greatest Gift. The film's eventual distributor, RKO Radio Pictures, optioned the story for $10,000 as a vehicle for actor Cary Grant. Still, after three versions of the script were shelved, the rights to produce the film (and the three unsatisfactory scripts) were sold to Capra or the original option price.

Contrary to popular myth, the film was not a flop when it premiered. Though it received mixed reviews in the press, it was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. Capra also won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Director for the film. The popularity of It's a Wonderful Life led to several adaptations for live radio broadcasts, with Reed and Stewart reprising their roles.

It's a Wonderful Life is regarded as a classic American film - the United States Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in its National Film Registry in 1990. The movie also tops the American Film Institute's list of the 100 most inspiring films of all time and remains near the top of AFI's list of the 100 greatest American movies ever. Film writers and historians attribute It's a Wonderful Life's high regard and continued popularity to the tradition during the 1970s and 80s of television and cable companies airing the movie repeatedly during the Christmas season.

"It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play will be our first holiday celebration of family, friends, and community since Helene," Managing Artistic Director Victoria Lamberth said. "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is the American version of A Christmas Carol. This heartwarming tale of hope, family, and community is the perfect way to celebrate the season. It's a Wonderful Life reminds us that every life touches so many others and that kindness and love are at the core of what truly matters."

Directed by Matt Wade, the talented cast includes Dwight Chiles as Freddie Filmore, Ashleigh Goff as Lana Sherwood, Skyler Goff as Jake Laurents, Morgan Miller as Sally Applewhite, and Allie Marée Starling as Harry "Jazzbo" Heywood. The Production Team includes music director Allie Marée Starling, stage manager Amanda McLoughlin, sound designer Tate Albert, props artisan and set dresser Rita O'Hara, and lighting designer Abby Auman.

The City of Hendersonville, the Community Foundation of Henderson County, and WTZQ AM 1600 - 95.3 FM sponsor It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. The show is rated G and is recommended for ages seven and up.

The show opens Thursday, December 5, at 7:30 p.m., with a pay-what-you-can night starting at $5 per ticket. Additional showtimes are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, December 7, at 3 p.m., Saturday, December 14, at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Discounts are available for all six regular performances, including military, senior, student, youth and groups of 5 or more. Hendersonville Theatre is wheelchair accessible. The running time is approximately two hours with one 15-minute intermission.

Since 1966, Hendersonville Theatre has been a beacon of inclusivity, providing live theatre and high-quality, affordable entertainment for the residents of Hendersonville and surrounding areas. The Theater is wheelchair accessible, and ample free parking is available behind and in front of the theatre, ensuring a stress-free and enjoyable experience for all our guests.

