HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION to be Presented by RJ Reynolds High School

RJ Reynolds High School will present Hadestown: Teen Edition, the Tony Award-winning musical that brings Greek mythology to life through an unforgettable mix of jazz, folk, and blues. The show will run from March 20th to 22nd at the RJ Reynolds Auditorium, with performances each evening at 7:00 PM and a special Saturday-only matinee at 2:00 PM.

Hadestown tells the story of Orpheus and Eurydice, two star-crossed lovers whose fates are intertwined in the mysterious underworld ruled by Hades and Persephone. This modern, stylized reimagining of the ancient myth, written by Anaïs Mitchell, explores themes of love, sacrifice, and hope amidst adversity. The teen edition adapts the complex story for younger performers while retaining the show's powerful music and emotional depth.

The RJ Reynolds production promises to be an unforgettable theatrical experience, showcasing the abundance of talent from RJR school students under the guidance of experienced theatre director Nick Zayas. With vibrant choreography, captivating visuals, and a live onstage orchestra, Hadestown will transport audiences to a world where love and music can change everything.

