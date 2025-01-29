GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER to be Presented at Hendersonville Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hendersonville Theatre will present the iconic stage adaptation of Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, running February 6 to 16. Inspired by the acclaimed 1967 film, this groundbreaking production masterfully examines themes of love, family, and societal change with a story as relevant today as it was over five decades ago.

Matt and Christina Drayton are a progressive white couple living in San Francisco in 1967. However, their comfortable life is muddled when their daughter Joanna unexpectedly arrives home with her fiancé, Dr. John Prentice, an African American doctor 11 years her senior. They're in love and want the Draytons' blessing for their marriage. Matt and Christina confront a challenge to their longtime progressive values when their daughter's whirlwind romance blindsides them and raises fears for her future.

After the arrival of Prentice's parents, a multi-family clash of racial and generational differences erupts. John Prentice Sr. is, for his reasons, even more opposed to the marriage than Matt, while his wife, Mary, is deeply protective of both her husband and son.

Guess Who's Coming to Dinner is recognizable due to its iconic status as a groundbreaking 1967 film starring Sidney Poitier, Katharine Hepburn, Spencer Tracy, and Isabel Sanford. Todd Kreidler adapted the play for the stage based on the original Oscar-winning screenplay by William Rose. Kreidler served as dramaturg to the late August Wilson. His adaptation faithfully follows the screenplay while setting all the action in Drayton's impressive San Francisco residence.

Just six months before the release of the film, interracial marriage was still illegal in 17 states, and it was only a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June of that year that officially ended the ban. Kreidler told the New York Theatre Guide, "What's more current than a story set in a society driven by intolerance and fear? We forget: only a generation ago, America drank from separate fountains. This love story offers a way to expose the fear and intolerance and see what happens when a couple attempts to share the water in even the most apparently liberal homes."

The original Columbia Pictures film opened to rave reviews on December 12, 1967. It was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won two: Best Original Screenplay for Mr. Rose and Best Actress for Hepburn. The film marked Tracy's final screen appearance and opened posthumously.

"We are delighted to present Kreidler's exciting, witty adaptation of what has become a classic American story," said HT's Managing Artistic Director, Victoria Lamberth. "This play resonates deeply in a world as politically divided today as in 1967. It is a privilege to work with this exceptional group of actors who share the hope that audiences will find this piece not only compelling and provocative but also profoundly relevant to our times."

Directed by Lamberth, the talented cast includes newcomers Natasha Charles as Mary, Rixa Clark as Joanna, Pamela Flasch as Christina, and Rowena Strong as Tillie. HT veterans Kip Brown as Monsignor Ryan, Sarah Leatham as Hilary St. George, Ronnie Pepper as John Prentice, Sr., Doug Sparks as Matt, and Elijah York as Dr. John Prentice join them on stage.

The Production Team includes stage manager Amanda McLoughlin, set designer Dakota Mann, set dresser Jonathan Forrester, scenic artist Arlene Cassidy, sound designer Beth Norris, props artisan Rita O'Hara, Costume Designer Ashleigh Millett Goff, lighting designer Jason Williams and dramaturg CJ Breland.

The City of Hendersonville, the Community Foundation of Henderson County, Discover Hometown Magazine, and WTZQ AM 1600 - 95.3 FM sponsor Guess Who's Coming to Dinner. The show is rated PG-13 for adult language and situations, including discussions on prejudice and racism.

The show opens Thursday, February 6, at 7:30 p.m., with a pay-what-you-can night starting at $5 per ticket. Additional showtimes are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Discounts are available for all six regular performances, including military, senior, student, youth, and groups of 10 or more. The running time is approximately two hours and 5 minutes with one 15-minute intermission.

Since 1966, Hendersonville Theatre has been a beacon of inclusivity, providing live theatre and high-quality, affordable entertainment for the residents of Hendersonville and surrounding areas. The Theater is wheelchair accessible, and ample free parking is available behind and in front of the theatre, ensuring a stress-free and enjoyable experience for all our guests.

Hendersonville Theatre is located at 229 South Washington Street. For tickets or more information, call 828-692-1082 or go online.

Comments