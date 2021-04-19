Flat Rock Playhouse Studio 52 Presents In-Person and Virtual Summer Camps

Make this summer Rock! Flat Rock Playhouse has announced their education program, Studio 52, will be hosting in-person and virtual summer camps for Rising 1st - 12th Grade artists. Studio 52 Summer Camps offer training in Acting, Musical Theatre, Dance, and Improv with returning instructors Tania Battista, Lisa K. Bryant, Matthew Glover, Anna Kimmell, and Bill Muñoz. Registration is now open and camps run June 21 through July 30. Studio 52 Summer Camps are made possible by Walnut Cove Members Association and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.

The in-person summer camps are the first on-site event offered by Studio 52 since the cancelation of Flat Rock Playhouse's 2020 season last May. Studio 52 began their virtual offerings in September 2020. Since then, Studio 52 has offered 25 virtual classes to over 300 students and has hosted three virtual workshops with experienced theatre professionals Adam Kaplan, Pytron Parker and Fergie L. Philippe. With updates to in-person procedures based on government guidelines, Studio 52 is able to offer both virtual and in-person camps.

"After a year of connecting virtually with artists in North Carolina and beyond, we are thrilled to add in-person theatre training back to the mix this summer at Studio 52," says Director of Education Anna Kimmell. "We can't wait to have students return to the beautiful grounds of Flat Rock Playhouse with the open air and surrounding nature. We're also happy to continue offering artists the option to join us from anywhere with a variety of online camps in the afternoon and evenings. With virtual and in-person options, we look forward to connecting with young artists both near and far in programs that are safe, fun, and creative!"

Studio 52 has crafted COVID-19 safety guidelines including: Limited class sizes; Masks requirements at all times by staff and students; Use of outdoor spaces for increased ventilation during classes and performance; Modified activities to ensure proper social distancing; Hand sanitizer stations in every space; Staggered bathroom breaks and routine cleaning of bathrooms; Temperature checks upon arrival each day; Individually assigned materials for classes, rehearsals, and performances; Outdoor drop off and pick up; Routine cleaning of all shared spaces and surfaces; and The option to transition to virtual learning at any time should a participant report exposure or illness.

A $50 deposit is required to secure the student's spot in the class. The full payment must be completed by the first day of camp. Students and families that register for more than one camp are offered a $25 discount for each additional camp. This offer applies to multiple camps for one student or family discounts for siblings. A small number of full and partial need-based scholarships are available through the Dave Hart Scholarship Fund upon application. Applications are due by June 1. Please fill out the scholarship application form which includes basic student, guardian, and household information as well as a short written statement outlining the purpose and significance of a scholarship. Recipients will be notified via email by June 4. For those inspired to donate, contributions to the Dave Hart Scholarship Fund are accepted on a rolling basis. To learn more, visit www.frpstudio52.org/dave-hart-scholarship.

The full list of camps including dates and times can be found below or online at frpstudio52.org. You can register online or by calling the Box Office at (828) 693-0731. Payment plans are available through the Box Office.

Studio 52 Summer Camps (By Age)

Acting (In-Person) | Rising 1st - 4th Grades

In this week-long, half-day summer theatre camp, students will explore the joys of acting and theatre arts! With a fun combination of training, rehearsal, and performance, young artists will learn the foundations of theatre through engaging acting, voice, movement, and art activities. With a focus on imagination, improvisation, characterization, and collaboration, students will discover new tools for expression and apply these skills in a short performance presented at the end of the week for a small audience. This week is perfectly suited for imaginative students who are excited to collaborate with peers and professionals and interested in expanding their theatre skill set. No previous experience required. Space is limited.

Dates: June 28 - July 2

Time: 9 AM - 12 PM

Tuition: $180*

Grades: Rising 1st - 4th

Location: Flat Rock Rock Playhouse

Musical Theatre (In-Person) | Rising 1st - 4th Grades

In this exciting week-long, half-day summer theatre program, young artists will work with a team of industry professionals to explore the genre of musical theatre. With a fun combination of training, rehearsal, and performance, students will hone their skills in acting, singing, and dance, applying these skills in an original musical revue presented at the end of the week for a small audience. This week is perfectly suited for imaginative students who love music and movement, are excited to collaborate with peers and professionals, and interested in expanding their theatre skill set. No previous experience required. Space is limited.

Dates: July 26 - 30

Time: 9 AM - 12 PM

Tuition: $180*

Grades: Rising 1st - 4th

Location: Flat Rock Rock Playhouse

Mini-Musical Camp (Virtual) | Rising 1st - 5th Grades

Sing and dance your way through an entire musical in just a week! This high-energy, low-pressure virtual class explores the plot and characters of a Broadway musical as young actors learn songs and dances from the show. With fun activities and games emphasizing creative play, movement, voice, and improvisation, this process-based camp will build theatre skills and allow a fun outlet for your bite-sized Broadway star. No experience is necessary.

Dates: July 19 - 22

Time: 4 - 5:30 PM

Tuition: $85*

Grades: Rising 1st - 5th

Virtual Platform: Zoom

Acting (In-Person) | Rising 5th - 7th Grades

In this week-long, half-day acting session, students will work with a team of industry experts to explore the nuances of acting technique and performance. With a balanced combination of training, rehearsal, and performance, young artists will take daily acting, improvisation, voice and speech, and movement classes, applying these skills in an original showcase presented at the end of the week for a small audience. This week is perfectly suited for students who are passionate about theatre, excited to collaborate with peers and professionals, and interested in expanding their theatre skill set. No previous experience required. Space is limited.

Dates: June 21 - 25

Time: 9 AM - 12 PM

Tuition: $180*

Grades: Rising 5th -7th

Location: Flat Rock Rock Playhouse

Musical Theater (In-Person) | Rising 5th- 7th Grades

In this exciting week-long, half-day theatre program, young artists will work with a team of industry experts to explore the genre of musical theatre. With a fun combination of training, rehearsal, and performance, students will take their acting, singing, and dance skills to the next level, developing an original musical revue presented at the end of the week for a small audience. This week is perfectly suited for students who are passionate about musical theatre, excited to collaborate with peers and professionals, and interested in expanding their theatre skill set. No previous experience required. Space is limited.

Dates: July 19 - 23

Time: 9 AM - 12 PM

Tuition: $180*

Grades: Rising 5th -7th

Location: Flat Rock Rock Playhouse

Improv (Virtual) | Rising 5th - 7th Grades

Unlock your imagination in this fun, on-your-feet virtual improv class! Students will learn to think outside of the box, collaborate, quickly develop characters, and build on a creative idea by saying "yes! and..." Through exercises, improv games, and creative prompts young artists will learn to take risks, access creativity, gain confidence, meaningfully connect with peers, and discover the FUN in fundamental improvisation.

Dates: July 26 - 29

Time: 5 - 6:30 PM

Tuition: $85*

Grades: Rising 5th - 7th

Virtual Platform: Zoom

Broadway Dance Bootcamp (Virtual) | Grades 6th - 12th

Get moving in this high-energy virtual dance bootcamp focusing on Broadway-style choreography. Beginning with a traditional jazz warm-up and center exercises, students will learn new vocabulary, hone their dance skills, and practice picking up fun musical theatre choreography! Learn how to fill your movement with meaning and unleash the fun in expressing yourself through dance!

Dates: June 28 - July 1

Time: 5 - 6:30 PM

Tuition: $85*

Grades: Rising 6th - 12th (2021 high school graduates are welcome)

Virtual Platform: Zoom

Conservatory (In-Person) | Rising 8th - 12th Grades

In this collegiate-style, two-week summer session, teen artists will learn from industry experts in a combination of acting and musical theatre training, rehearsal, and performance. Daily classes in acting, movement, and music will challenge students to explore the nuances of theatre technique and provide a framework for approaching songs, scenes, and monologues, developed and performed in an original revue at the end of the two weeks. This session is ideal for students who are passionate about theatre, excited to collaborate in a pre-professional environment with peers and industry experts, and looking to grow and develop as artists. Space is limited.

Dates: July 5 - 16, Monday - Friday

Time: 9 AM - 2 PM

Tuition: $400*

Grades: Rising 8 - 12th Grades (2021 high school graduates are welcome)

Location: Flat Rock Rock Playhouse

Commercial Acting (Virtual) | Rising 8th - 12th Grades

Dive into acting and auditioning for commercials in this four-day virtual camp for teens. With a focus on real-world scripts, improvisation, creative prompts, and self-taping assignments, actors will gain confidence on camera, feel free to trust their instincts, and celebrate their own individuality. Learn from industry professionals, connect with teens from across the country, and be ready for your next audition or commercial gig.

Dates: June 21 - 24

Time: 5 - 6:30 PM

Tuition: $85*

Grades: Rising 8th - 12th (2021 high school graduates are welcome)

Virtual Platform: Zoom