Flat Rock Playhouse Reveals 2024 Season, Including JERSEY BOYS, CABARET, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and More!

The Magic of Live Theatre is alive and well at Flat Rock Playhouse! Coming off a wildly successful 2023 season, Flat Rock Playhouse, The State Theatre of North Carolina, has unveiled its highly anticipated lineup for the 2024 season. With a diverse range of productions, 2024 promises to captivate audiences with its exceptional talent, thought-provoking stories, and unforgettable performances.

The Music on the Rock Winter/Spring series will help you melt away the Winter-Blues with hot licks by some of your favorite bands and genres. Summer and Fall will feature a couple of Tony Award-winning musicals, the return of the acclaimed Black Box Series, the comedy of the season, a legendary Rock Opera, Old Possum's Practical Cats and of course the popular holiday family tradition, just to name a few.

"We are thrilled to present such a diverse and exciting lineup for our 2024 season," said Theatre Artistic Director Lisa K. Bryant. "Each show has been carefully selected to provide our audiences with Maximum Entertainment and engagement. The 2024 season in particular will center on two creative themes; The complexity and beauty of our collective humanity, and an emphasis on the role of technology and design in storytelling. Together, our storytellers will combine to produce a season of plays and musicals that lift up the essential connection between theatre and what it means to be human. All signs point to an extraordinary season on the horizon.”

Subscriptions go on sale January 10 and all single tickets on sale Jan. 24. We can't wait to share these incredible productions with our community.

Kicking off the season is the ever popular Music on the Rock™ Concert Series followed by the Mainstage Series.

Mixtape! The Best of the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s - February 22 - 25

It’s February, which means ‘the boys are back!’ From the same outstanding musical talent who brought you the Music of Queen, the Eagles, and the Beatles, welcome to Mixtape! The Best of the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s. Come shake off the winter blues with this red-hot rockin’ playlist featuring tunes you know and love. It’ll be ‘a gas,’ ‘far out,’ and ‘totally tubular!’

The Music of John Denver - March 8 - 9

Celebrate the Timeless Music of John Denver with this Spectacular Tribute Concert, featuring national tribute artist, Ted Vigil. An unforgettable evening of music and nostalgia honoring the legendary singer-songwriter, and you won’t believe the uncanny resemblance to the legend! From classics like "Take Me Home Country Roads,” “Annie’s Song,” and “Sunshine on My Shoulders," this concert will showcase the breadth and depth of John Denver's musical legacy.

Uptown: The Music of Motown - March 21 - 24

Motown Remixed! From New York City, the epicenter of Soul and R&B, these young men of ‘UPTOWN’ will sing and dance their way into your hearts, and out of your seats in STYLE. With the class of young Temptations, moves like the Jackson 5, vocals like Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder, and the contemporary feel of Bruno Mars … “Everybody's Going UPTOWN!” It’s old school soul for a new generation!

Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute - April 4 - 6

Let’s Go Surfin’ Now…you get it! At over 80 shows a year, Sail On is the most booked Beach Boys Tribute band in the world! Sail On plays all of The Beach Boys’ classic hits, plus some treasures from the band’s brilliant extended catalog, recreating the soundtrack to an Endless Summer completely live and in rich detail. If you are looking for an authentic Beach Boys concert experience, you won’t find one better than Sail On! It’s all Good Vibrations!

Country Gold: Country Music's Greatest Hits - April 25 - 27

International Recording Artist, Grammy Member, and American Idol Golden Ticket Winner, Blake Ellege is a generational talent whose unparalleled vocals have transported and enthralled audiences around the world. Join Blake and his showband: “Saddletramp” on a journey through Country Music’s Greatest Hits. Come see for yourself why Blake has been named one of the most prominent and charismatic entertainers on this side of the Mississippi.

Jersey Boys - May 10 - June 1

“The Four Seasons story still hits all the high notes!” Experience the Unforgettable Music and Untold Story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with Jersey Boys. This Tony Award-winning musical, filled with chart-topping hits, captivating storytelling, and electrifying performances, will have audiences singing and dancing in their seats. Featuring iconic songs like "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," this musical is a celebration of the timeless music that defined a generation. Don't miss your chance to experience the magic, the music, the story of Jersey Boys.

The Shawshank Redemption - June 14 - 30

Embark on an unforgettable journey of resilience, friendship, and the triumph of the human spirit as the Playhouse proudly presents The Shawshank Redemption. Adapted for the stage by Owen O’Neil, Dave Johns and based on Steven King’s novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, and its subsequent 1994 film adaptation, this captivating story has enthralled audiences around the world. Prepare to be riveted, moved, and inspired by this timeless tale of hope and reclamation as it comes to life on the Playhouse stage!

*Adult language and content. Parental discretion is advised.

Cabaret - July 12 - August 3

Willkommen to the Kit Kat Klub! A Berlin Nightclub at the end of the 1920s. Hitler’s totalitarian regime and the Nazi Party are on the rise. Be transported back in time and welcome for the first time at Flat Rock Playhouse, Kander and Ebb’s Broadway sensation, Cabaret! Dark and sensual, it will break your heart and lift your spirits more wildly than anything else you’ll see this season. “Cabaret is one of the great Broadway musicals and musical scores of all time–an exhilarating, harrowing masterpiece.” –Time Out New York *Adult language and content. Parental discretion is advised.

Boeing-Boeing - August 9 - 25

The comedy of the season has landed! Fasten your seatbelts–there’s turbulence ahead in this laugh-out-loud tour-de-farce! It’s the 1960’s and Bernard, an American living in Paris, has the perfect setup: three international fiancées, each a beautiful airline hostess with frequent “layovers.” He keeps “one up, one down, and one pending” until unexpected schedule changes bring all three to Paris, and Bernard’s apartment, at the same time. Prepare yourself for the most deliriously funny flight of your life.

Jesus Christ Superstar, In Concert - September 5 - 22

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar–in concert, is heading to the Rock. Born of the evocative 1970 concept album, this groundbreaking production, with lyrics by Sir Tim Rice, is a rock radio play that immerses audiences in a formidable and emotional musical journey. Electrifying music, and gut-punching vocal stylings unite to help narrate the last seven days of Jesus’ life through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. In music industry parlance, it’s all killer, no filler. Expect a powerful and unforgettable experience that will resonate long after the final note is sung.

The Mountaintop by Katori Hall (The Black Box Series) - October 4 - 13

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. retires to the Lorraine Motel after delivering a history-altering “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech and encounters Camae, a mysterious maid with some surprising news. When Camae reveals her true identity, Dr. King must reflect on his legacy and the challenges facing the civil rights movement, laying bare the leader’s profound humanity. Hailed as “a thrilling, wild, provocative flight of magical realism…as audacious as it is inventive” by the Associated Press, Katori Hall’s Olivier Award-winning drama reimagines what Dr. King’s last night on Earth could have been. *Adult language and content. Parental discretion is advised.

CATS - October 25 - November 10

An extravaganza of fantasy and theatre magic, CATS has enchanted audiences for decades with its fiercely energetic dancing, showbiz razzle-dazzle, and unforgettable lyrics drawn from T.S. Elliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats. As one of the most popular Broadway blockbusters of all time and winner of seven Tony Awards, this certified classic has brought cheer to millions of theatre lovers of all ages! You and your family are sure to leave the theatre tapping your toes and 'feline' groovy!

Mozart to Pop Chart: Volume 3 - The History of Rock and Roll - November 14 - 17

Nat Zegree is back! The inimitable entertainer, (Million Dollar Quartet, Amadeus, Queen, Macbeth,) returns to The Rock with an all-new musical journey for Mozart to Pop Chart: Volume 3—The History of Rock and Roll! Already known and celebrated for his world-class musicianship, Nat is also a teacher of distinction whose infectious passion not just for music, but for the people and histories behind the music make his celebrated concerts second to none. Join us for this one-week-only event! Don’t be late for class!

A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas - November 29 - December 21

Tis the season to be jolly! The tradition continues with the same great holiday cheer to put you in the Christmas spirit. All new renditions of your holiday favorites will help you get those Sleigh Bells jinglin,’ and chestnuts roasting! There is truly no better way to kick off your holiday season. So, hurry on over with your family, friends, and loved ones to share in the joy and excitement of this seasonal spectacular that will have you feeling merry and bright! Ring-a-ling-a-ding-dong-ding, y’all!