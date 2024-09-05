Flat Rock Playhouse Receives $38,988 Grant to Improve Theater Infrastructure

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Flat Rock Playhouse has been awarded a grant of $38,988 by the Community Foundation of Henderson County.

According to Sam Yaeger Goodrum, Managing Director, the grant will be used to purchase and install four A/C Units in the Leiman Mainstage as part of the complete replacement of the cooling and heating systems in the building. Goodrum states, “As part of a complete replacement of the cooling and heating systems in our theater, this grant from the Community Foundation of Henderson County addresses this important need and improves the theatrical experience for thousands of patrons as well as the team of artists, staff, and volunteers who bring Flat Rock Playhouse productions to life.”

Flat Rock Playhouse, The State Theater of North Carolina, was founded in 1952 and enriches lives through the art of theatre by sustaining production excellence, nurturing talent, and inspiring creativity in an inclusive safe haven for artistic vision, life-long learning, and creative risk. Annually, Flat Rock Playhouse serves over 50,000 patrons through onstage productions and 10,000 local students through arts education experiences.

Lisa K. Bryant is the Producing Artistic Director. This season marks Lisa’s tenth year as the Artistic Director for the State Theatre of North Carolina. Beginning her FRP career as an Apprentice, Lisa has been proud to serve the theatre through the years as a student, Equity actor, teacher, and director.

Community Foundation of Henderson County supports charitable programs in the greater Henderson County area. Founded in 1982, the Community Foundation administers over 500 funds with assets of over $100 million.

Comments