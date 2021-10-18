Flat Rock Playhouse Presents A FLAT ROCK PLAYHOUSE CHRISTMAS

A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas kicks off the holiday season with a Flat Rock tradition, continuing live after going virtual in 2020!

Bring the whole family to this dazzling holiday celebration, Playhouse-style! An all-new show with the same great spirit and quality, A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas will feature many seasonal classics along with several new adaptations and medleys. Showcasing a cast of Flat Rock favorites, the Flat Rock Playhouse Chorus and Pat's School of Dance, this holiday revue is sure to leave you feeling merry and bright! The show first premiered in 2017 and was conceived by Matthew Glover.

"Five years later the tradition continues on The Rock with A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas." Glover says. "I was honored in 2017 when asked to conceive this show and lucky that it has now become such a tradition in our community. It brings me joy to work with an amazing staff, crew, and cast and then to see our patrons leave the theatre filled with the Christmas spirit."

This show was an immediate favorite, breaking box office records for a seasonal production!

"A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas. What can I say? The tradition continues because people can't get enough of it," Bryant laughs. "I start looking forward to A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas in March! Director Matthew Glover creates a new show every year, and each year I find myself bursting with holiday cheer. I'm constantly blown away by Matthew's ability to bring Christmas to life on stage right before our eyes. He invokes Sleigh Bells and mistletoe, miracles and Santa Claus, and so much more, all in one show. It's the musical Christmas gift we can barely wait to give to the community."

Along with your favorite Christmas music, your favorite performers return to the stage, including Scott Treadway, Jason Watson (Mamma Mia, A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas), Tauren Hagans (Mamma Mia, The Music Man), Katie Emerson (Cinematastic), Cornelius Davis (Once on This Island, Hairspray), Francesca Mancuso (A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas, Joseph... Dreamcoat), James Du Chateau (Cinematastic, A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas), local musicians Paul Babelay, Ryan Guerra, and newcomer Nathaniel Beliveau.

A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas is conceived/directed and choreographed by Artistic Associate, Matthew Glover and music directed by Nathaniel Beliveau. Adam Goodrum will serve as Production Manager. CJ Barnwell, and Ashli Arnold Crump, will serve as Lighting and Projections, and Costume Design, respectively. Elly Leidner serves as Stage Manager.

Spend the last months of 2021 enjoying your favorite music and performers at the Flat Rock Playhouse!

Tickets on sale NOW! Call our Box Office at 828.693.0731 or visit our website at flatrockplayhouse.org.