Flat Rock Playhouse Announces its 2020 Season - A CHORUS LINE, WEST SIDE STORY, and More!

Subscriptions are now available for Flat Rock Playhouse's 2020 Season: Puttin' on the Hits. This year will feature a tried and true collection of beloved productions including A Chorus Line, West Side Story, and Million Dollar Quartet. Combining classic titles with Flat Rock Playhouse (FRP) hand-crafted productions, audiences can expect a stellar season with something for everyone.

Season subscriptions are on sale now through April 24, 2020, and single tickets will go on sale January 13, 2020. Subscribers will receive two additional tickets on us if they renew or purchase a subscription by Thanksgiving 2019.

FRP has showcased professional performances since 1952 with unparalleled quality. This season is no exception. Over 50 equity actors, 16 equity-bound apprentices, and a host of union designers and technicians will gather at "the Rock" to delight audiences and continue the tradition of excellence in the performing arts through the following performances:

The Music on the Rock Concert Series will "rock you" this year with hit legends: The Music of Queen, Donny Edwards as Elvis, Rumors: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, Jumping Jack Flash: The Music of the Rolling Stones, and Sizzling Summer Nights. These productions will move audiences to their feet in celebration of musical legends who transformed their genre forever.

The Mainstage Series showcases a dynamic set of musicals and plays that will delight audiences of all generations. Musicals include Million Dollar Quartet, A Chorus Line, West Side Story, Autumn at the Opry, and A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas.

Million Dollar Quartet is a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical inspired by the true story of the famed recording session where Sam Phillips, the "Father of Rock 'n' Roll" brought together the icons of Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis Presley for one unforgettable night. In 2016, this production "rocked" audiences and has remained one of the most popular requests ever since. Multi-Tony Award-Winning Musical, A Chorus Line, departs from the usual glossy backstage musical by presenting a true picture of what it's like to be in the theatre: glamorous, at times, but also tough and sometimes heartbreaking. West Side Story is one of the most memorable musicals and greatest love stories of all time. Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet takes to modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs. Autumn at the Opry will honor a well known regional tradition, The Grand Ole Opry, with all the talent of FRP favorite performers and musicians. Closing out the season A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas will continue the local holiday tradition full of spectacle, grace, and spirit.

Mainstage Series plays include a timeless classic, a modern but soon-to-be hit, and an FRP throwback. Steel Magnolias will take audiences to the town of Chinquapin, Louisiana where six distinctly individual women gather in Truvy's Beauty Parlor for a wash and hairdo. Filled with hilarious repartee as well as the pain of loss, this show highlights the underlying strength and love that each character possesses and their ability to support each other in good times and bad. Helen on Wheels is a delightful heartwarming new comedy proving that feisty old ladies have the right to cause hell, play bingo and bear arms. When Helen Wheeler's son thinks it's time for her to move closer to him, she faces her own battles with loss, loneliness, and the on-coming threat to her independence. Last performed on the FRP stage in the '80s, Catch Me If You Can transports audiences to a mountain lodge for a hilarious whodunit full of twists and turns.

Rounding out the 2020 season, Studio 52 Family Series productions include classic children's stories: Charlotte's Web and The Hobbit. Both productions explore the power of friendship, adventure, and wit. Audition information will be available in 2020. School shows will be available for both shows.

For more information on the 2020 Season or Season Subscriptions call 828.693.0731 or visit www.flatrockplayhouse.org.





