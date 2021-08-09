Diversity On & Off Stage Announces One Year Anniversary Event

Charlotte-area nonprofit Diversity On & Off Stage will host a free event on Monday, August 30 in honor of its first year as an organization in the Charlotte area. The event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Square at Spirit Square (345 N. College St).

The anniversary celebration will feature performances from local artists. Guests will also have time to network with the other creatives in attendance.

"It's important to us to connect people, especially after so many months of mostly virtual gatherings," said Tiffany Bryant-Jackson, Diversity On & Off Stage co-president. "This is an event to both celebrate the progress we've made and to acknowledge that there is still so much work to be done in the arts and beyond."

Diversity On & Off Stage (DOOS) began as a gathering of artists, arts employees and arts leaders in July 2020, hosting virtual conversations about the state of equity and opportunity in the cultural sector. Each month, creatives are invited to openly discuss their experiences and insight into how local organizations can implement impactful, equitable policies and programming.

"After the death of George Floyd and the abundance of violence toward people of color in the past year, many organizations were forced to examine their shortcomings when it came to diversity, inclusion and equity," DOOS Co-President Arlethia Hailstock said. "The arts sector is experiencing a major reckoning, and we want to help drive change for good here in our community."

The anniversary event is open to all but registration is required. Guests can register at diversityonandoffstage.org/1-year. Unvaccinated attendees are required to wear a mask for the duration of the event.

There will be a cash bar on-site with alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available. Donations will be accepted on-site.

Additional information about DOOS and the anniversary event is available at diversityonandoffstage.org.