DIARY OF A WIMPY KID Comes to the Children's Theatre of Charlotte in 2025

Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical is coming to the Children's Theatre of Charlotte in 2025. Performances will run February 1 - March 2, 2025 in the McColl Family Theatre.

The musical features a book by Kevin Del Aguila, with music and lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler. The production is based on the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” book series by Jeff Kinney and the 20th Century Studios.

The bell rings, lockers slam, and the hallways empty as Greg Heffley prepares for survival ... er ... middle school. But, this “wimpy” kid is determined not to be at the bottom of the food chain. He formulates a plan to gain popularity. But, at what cost? And what about the dreaded Cheese Touch?! Told through Greg’s hilarious and heartfelt cartoon diary, the wildly-popular, best-selling book, comes to life as a musical on stage.

