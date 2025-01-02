Children's Theatre of Charlotte Presents THE TRUE STORY OF THE 3 LITTLE PIGS!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Children's Theatre of Charlotte has announced its upcoming production of "The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs!" – a musical adaptation of Jon Scieszka's beloved children's book, with book and lyrics by Robert Kauzlaric and music by Paul Gilvary and William Rush. This uproarious tale will have audiences rethinking the classic story they thought they knew.

Performed by Children's Theatre of Charlotte's Resident Touring Company, this production has delighted audiences throughout Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Now, Charlotte gets to experience the show on its home stage.

In "The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs!" audiences get to hear the wolf's side of the story. Was it really huffing and puffing, or just a case of a bad reputation and a sneeze gone wrong? This playful courtroom musical flips the classic fairy tale on its head, blending humor, catchy songs, and unforgettable characters to entertain both kids and adults alike.

Running January 4- 26, 2025 at Children's Theatre of Charlotte at ImaginOn, 300 E 7th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202.

Tickets for "The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs!" and information about the 2024-25 season are available online at charlotte.org or by calling the box office at (704) 973-2828. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more, making it a fantastic outing for families, schools, and organizations.

Children's Theatre of Charlotte is a nationally-recognized theatre company in Charlotte, North Carolina, founded in 1948. They produce professional theatre experiences for children and families through Mainstage productions, educational programs, and outreach initiatives, inspiring generations to explore the wonder of their world. While reaching more than 250,000 children, families, and educators annually with their programming, Children's Theatre of Charlotte provides a space that cultivates creativity and gives children a sense of belonging. The Theatre takes pride in leading the storytellers of tomorrow, asking children to think and dream big and stay true to themselves. This philosophy, coupled with viewing the world through the lens of kindness, led the company to form the initiative, The Kindness Project. To learn more about the Theatre and its programs, visit ctcharlotte.org or call 704-973-2828.

Comments