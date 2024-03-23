Charlotte's Off-Broadway to Present Reading of HELL This Weekend

Performances take place Sat March 23 at 7:30 pm and Sun March 24 at 3:00 pm.

Charlotte's Off Broadway will present a reading of a new script by Susan Lambert Hatem: HELL: The Adventures of Jim and Huck Out West this weekend.

Ten years after the events of the infamous novel, Jim and Huck find themselves out West, setting out on a journey to locate Jim's lost family.

Along the way, the two friends encounter dangers, adventures, and clownish strangers - not the least of which is a young Samuel Clemens.

Featuring some of Charlotte's favorite actors including: Brian Daye, Chester Shepherd, Seirah Royin, Joanna Gerdy, Nonye Obichere, Lane Morris, Jason Loughlin and Bill Riley

Performances take place Sat March 23 at 7:30 pm and Sun March 24 at 3:00 pm. A brief talk-back will follow each reading.

This is a ‘Pay what you can,' general admission show. Parking is free.

Performances will be held in the 55-seat COB black box theater space inside the VAPA Center at 700 N. Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte




