CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY to be Presented at Matthews Playhouse

Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts is inviting audiences to step into the whimsical world of Willy Wonka's iconic factory this February with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Based on Roald Dahl's beloved 1964 novel, this vibrant musical brings the enchanting tale to life on stage at the Fullwood Theatre in Matthews, NC. With colorful sets, dazzling costumes, and lively music and choreography performed by some of Charlotte's top talent - this production offers the perfect recipe for a magical family outing. Roald Dahl's timeless story comes to life in a spectacular musical extravaganza that promises to captivate audiences of all ages.

When young Charlie Bucket wins a coveted golden ticket to tour the whimsical and mysterious chocolate factory of the eccentric Willy Wonka, his life takes an extraordinary turn. Along with four other lucky children, Charlie embarks on a mesmerizing journey through a world of pure imagination. Inside the factory, they encounter chocolate waterfalls, mischievous nutty squirrels, the magical Great Glass Elevator, and, of course, the enchanting Oompa-Loompas, who guide them through this fantastical world. As the children navigate this delightful, yet unpredictable, adventure, they learn important life lessons about teamwork, self-confidence, empathy, and the importance of understanding and respecting others. This heartwarming production blends family humor with timeless lessons of kindness and imagination, making it the perfect outing for all ages.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features an original score by Marc Shaiman, with lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman (known for Hairspray), and a book by David Greig. The musical also pays homage to the classic 1971 film, incorporating songs from the original score by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley, including "Candy Man," "I've Got a Golden Ticket," "Oompa Loompa Song," and the iconic "Pure Imagination."

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a delightful treat for families, friends, and anyone with a sweet tooth for theatrical magic. Recommended for ages 8 and up.

Event Details

Preview Performance (Pay What You Can): Sunday, February 16, 2025 @ 2 p.m. No advanced ticket sales-make a donation at the door (cash or card); Doors open at 1:30 p.m. (lobby opens at 1:00 p.m.); General admission.

Public Performance Dates: February 21 - March 2, 2025

Sensory Friendly Performance: March 1, 2025 @ 2 p.m. A modified performance to accommodate families with children on the autism spectrum and/or with cognitive or developmental disabilities.



