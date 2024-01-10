Blumenthal Arts Celebrates A Decade Of The Blumey Awards

The Blumey Awards have lit the path to Broadway and beyond for some of the most exciting young talent in the industry. Now it's time to celebrate!

On Saturday, January 13, Blumenthal Arts will mark a decade of the annual awards show that recognizes excellence in high school musical theater. The one-night-only fundraising event will benefit the exciting new Blumey Inspire Fund, an initiative that will provide support and opportunities for individuals and theater programs in Charlotte. For more information and tickets to the event, visit blumenthalarts.org/events/detail/10th-anniversary-blumey-awards-celebration.

To make a contribution to the Blumey Inspire Fund, click here.





The Blumey Awards has ignited the professional careers of stars in the theater industry and beyond. Participants have gone on to win Tony nominations, produce Broadway shows, star in films and national tours seen by thousands of people across North America—and much more.



2018 Blumey Award Best Actress winner Reneé Rapp went on to star in Mean Girls on Broadway, release her debut solo album, Snow Angel, and receive a nomination for Best New Artist at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. She stars in the film adaptation of Mean Girls, which premieres this weekend on January 12.



2015 Blumeys alum Thomas Laub went on to become a prolific producer, creating Runyonland Productions, which produced The Wiz revival, Guttenberg! The Musical!, and others.



Ryan Gardner, 2015 Blumeys alum, joined the Stage Management team for the special engagement of Waitress, which played for five weeks at Blumenthal in 2022. Ryan is currently on the Stage Management team of the national tour of Les Misérables.



2014 Blumey Award Best Actress Eva Noblezada received two Tony Award nominations for starring in Miss Saigon and Hadestown. She will return to Broadway later this year with The Great Gatsby, in a role that she originated in the world premiere in 2023.



Phillip Johnson Richardson, 2014 Blumey Award Best Supporting Actor, will make his Broadway debut this spring in the revival of The Wiz, following the hit pre-Broadway national tour, which recently played to sold-out audiences in Charlotte at the end of 2023.



And that's just a small sample of Blumey success stories! Read to the end for more about the incredible artistic accomplishments of other Blumey participants.



Blumey alums are succeeding because of their talent and drive. But Blumenthal plays a critical role by opening doors to help them make connections so that they can pursue their big dreams.



“The Blumey Awards is among the very best programs created by Blumenthal Arts since our doors opened in 1992. The positive impact on thousands of young lives cannot be overstated,” said Blumenthal Arts President and CEO Tom Gabbard.



The Blumeys is a regional affiliate of the National High School Musical Theater Awards, known as the Jimmy Awards, which is presented annually on Broadway. The Blumeys is among the most revered among more than 50 similar programs—not only for the quality of talent that has emerged, but for the extra year-round experiences offered to participants that nurture the students creatively and personally. In addition to the awards show, students have exceptional opportunities to learn from top creative talent from New York via workshops with students at Blumey Awards participating schools throughout the year.



All of this is offered free of charge, with no fees to participate.



Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, spoke with enthusiasm about Gabbard and what has happened in Charlotte.



“Under Tom Gabbard's leadership, the Blumeys have become the model Jimmys program,” she said. “They even model the training for these students to what the Tonys training is. That's just an incredible opportunity.”



She said efforts to expand support to more students through a program like the new Blumey Inspire Fund are essential.



“Talent has no boundaries,” she said, “and it's really important that we find that talent, develop it, and share it with the world.”



About the 10th Anniversary Blumey Awards Celebration



The 10th Anniversary Blumey Awards Celebration will feature notable alums including Mekhai Lee (The Color Purple National Tour, 2012 Best Actor Nominee and 2014 Blumey Awards Best Actor Winner, Northwest School of the Arts), Maya Sistruck (The Great Gatsby, 2017 Blumey Awards Best Actress Nominee, 2018 Best Supporting Actress Nominee, Northwest School of the Arts), Justin Rivers (A Transparent Musical, 2016 and 2017 Blumey Awards Best Actor Winner, Central Academy of Technology & Arts), and Sayo Oni (Hadestown on Broadway, 2018 Best Actor Nominee and 2019 Blumey Awards Best Actor Winner, Central Academy of Technology & Arts).



They join 64 current students, 24 teachers, and 30 alumni representing 34 Charlotte-area schools live on the Belk Theater stage performing a medley of songs with direction by Dan Knechtges, music direction by David Dabbon and hosted by Brigida Mack (Award-winning TV journalist) and Thomas Laub (Tony Award–winning Broadway producer and Blumey Alumnus, Providence Day School), all while celebrating a decade of success and toasting to the next chapter.



It's the ultimate party for a good cause, ten years in the making. The evening is made possible by generous sponsors and supporters, notably Don and Mary Doctor who are the evening's title sponsor. The Doctor Family Foundation has made a firm commitment to Blumenthal's education programs and to the students themselves for years, helping many to realize their dreams through their contributions and the Mary Doctor Fine Arts Scholarship.



Tom Gabbard added, “The first decade of The Blumeys has delivered remarkable results in the talent nurtured, lives improved, and success of our alumni. It proves that when we invest in our kids, and play our role in making connections, these students will achieve absolutely extraordinary things.



“Happy 10 years, Blumey Awards! We can't wait to see the amazing things ahead in the next decade.”



The new Blumey Inspire Fund will help Blumenthal continue to grow the breadth of its programs and the number of students served. Doors will open to schools that do not currently have the resources or training required to mount a musical. The fund presents an opportunity to break down barriers for students throughout the Carolinas to pursue their big dreams.



As a not-for-profit, Blumenthal Arts relies on additional support to sustain programs like the Blumey Awards. Blumenthal is grateful to Wells Fargo for ten years of sponsorship as the program's title sponsor, as well as Peg and Jay Adamczyk for their sponsorship of the Blumey workshops that are provided at no cost to the participating students. Their generosity has made a significant positive impact in the lives of students through this life-changing arts program.



Through the Blumey Inspire Fund, grants will be made to provide professional training, mentorship, and materials to minimize socioeconomic and access disparities, elevating high school theater programs and uplifting students to excel in their artistic pursuits.



Generous contributors to the Blumey Inspire Fund include:



$10,000+

Vickie and Tom Gabbard

Runyonland Productions



$5,000+

Dorlisa and Peter Flur



$1,500+

Anthony and Janet Mills



$500+

Doug and Kelly Gardner Peter and Janet Nixon



The above describes gifts received as of January 5, 2024. Additional gifts up to $499 have also been received.



To make a contribution to the Blumey Inspire Fund, click here.



10th Anniversary Blumey Awards Celebration event sponsors include:

Title Sponsor

The Doctor Family Foundation

Presenting Sponsors

Wells Fargo

Jayski.com – Peg and Jay Adamczyk

Post-show Reception Sponsor

Atrium Health Foundation

Premium Table Sponsors

Philip and Amy Blumenthal

Nancy and David Hauser

Renee and Chris Hobart

Abbe and Ryan McCracken

Jaime and Mike Monday

Lori and Nader Samii

Rodgers Builders

Table Sponsors

Raftelis Foundation

Michelle and Tom Johnson

Nadine Melka and Michael Laub

Judy and Derek Raghavan

Marisa and David Thalberg

Ali Levin and Stephen Cox

Dena Diorio and Phil Volponi

Charlotte Latin School

Charlotte Country Day School

Parker Poe

Broadway Dreams

PNC Bank

Trane Technologies

A Deep Dive into the Blumey Awards

Over 10 years, Blumenthal Arts has pledged more than $2 million to investing in the Blumey Awards program. This transformative program, which has engaged over 200,000 students since its founding, is made available at no cost to the participating schools and their students. As a not-for-profit organization, with ticket revenue only covering a portion of production costs, Blumenthal relies on benefactors to help bring this wonderful program to life.

Since the inaugural Blumey Awards in 2012, 142 Blumey Awards have been given out, with 207 trophies being given out.

In the last 10 years, 78 students have been awarded over $1.2 million in scholarships from The Doctor Family Foundation, Gordan Hay Fund, and Spirit of Service Award.

The Blumey Education Series features a variety of workshops and masterclasses made available to any student attending a Blumey Awards participating school. Sessions are led by industry professionals and provide unique training and exposure for aspiring artists. The 2023–24 Blumey Education Series includes Stage Management, Set and Costume Design masterclasses, a tap masterclass with Syncopated Ladies, ballet and barre with Dance Theatre of Harlem, and much more! These workshops are made possible thanks to the generous support of Peg and Jay Adamczyk, longtime theater patrons and supporters of the arts and arts education, who's gift underwrites these powerful offerings.

Unique to Charlotte, every participating school's Best Actor and Best Actress take part in a weeklong Blumey Bootcamp, free of charge, where six industry professionals work with the nominees on audition preparation, vocal technique, acting methods, and dance technique. Blumenthal Arts contributes $27,000 every year for this program, which offers unparalleled professional training at no cost to the students.

2024 marks the 400th high school musical to be adjudicated for the Blumey Awards.

Blumey alums currently on Broadway include:

Will Branner, Charlotte Latin School, 2012 Blumey Award Best Actor Nominee



Now performing in Back to the Future



Liam Pearce, Northwest School of the Arts, 2016 & 2018 Blumey Award Best Actor Nominee



Now starring in How to Dance in Ohio



Phillip Johnson Richardson, Northwest School of the Arts, 2014 Blumey Award Best Supporting Actor Winner



Phillip will make his Broadway debut this spring in The Wiz, which is currently playing to sold-out audiences across the country on tour, including a recent engagement at the Belk Theater this November



Thomas Laub, Providence Day School, 2017 Blumey Award Best Actor Nominee



Thomas created Runyonland Productions and produced The Wiz revival, Guttenberg! The Musical!, Parade, and others.



Westin Hicks, Nation Ford High School



Westin was the Assistant Company Manager on Broadway in Parade, Beetlejuice, and, now, Gutenberg! The Musical!



Sayo Oni, Charlotte Academy of Technology and Arts, 2018 Blumey Award Best Actor Nominee and 2019 Blumey Award Best Actor Winner



Now performing in Hadestown



Notable Alumni include:

Eva Noblezada, Northwest School of the Arts, 2013 Blumey Award Best Actress Winner



Two-time Tony Award nominee for Best Actress for Miss Saigon and Hadestown on Broadway



Reneé Rapp, Northwest School of the Arts, 2018 Blumey Award and Jimmy Award Best Actress Winner



Mean Girls on Broadway and upcoming new film debuting January 12 Debut solo album Snow Angel was released in 2023 Nominated for Best New Artist at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards



Blumey Alumni on touring Broadway shows (past and present)

Evan Bertram, Covenant Day School, 2013 Blumey Award Best Featured Performer Winner, 2014 and 2015 Blumey Award Best Actress Nominee



My Fair Lady National Tour



Abby Corrigan, Northwest School of the Arts, 2014 Blumey Award Best Actress Winner, 2015 Blumey Award Best Actress Nominee



Fun Home National Tour



Maya J. Christian, Hickory Ridge High School



Jagged Little Pill National Tour



Mekhai Lee, Northwest School of the Arts, 2012 Blumey Award Best Actor Nominee and 2014 Blumey Award Best Actor Winner



The Color Purple National Tour



Hank Santos, Northwest School of the Arts, 2014 Best Featured Performer Winner



The SpongeBob Musical National Tour



Ryan Gardner, Charlotte Latin School



Stage Manager, Waitress special engagement, Les Misérables National Tour



Amina Faye, Central Academy of Technology and Arts, 2016 & 2017 Blumey Award Best Actress Winner, 2016 Jimmy Award Best Actress Winner



SIX National Tour



Kaleb Jenkins, Northwest Cabarrus High School, 2016 Blumey Award Best Actor Nominee



Annie National Tour



Arella Flur, Charlotte Latin School, 2019 Blumey Award Best Actress Winner



Assistant Company Manager, Mamma Mia! 25th Anniversary Tour



To see a photo mosaic celebrating 10 years of the Blumey Awards, click here. For tickets and information, visit blumenthalarts.org/events/detail/10th-anniversary-blumey-awards-celebration.

Blumenthal Arts serves the Carolinas as a leading cultural, entertainment and education not-for-profit. For more information, call (704) 372-1000 or visit Click Here. Blumenthal Arts receives support from the Infusion Fund and the North Carolina Arts Council. Generous support is also provided by PNC Bank, sponsor of the PNC Broadway Lights series, and Equitable, sponsor of the Equitable Bravo Series.