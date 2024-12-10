BRIGHT STAR Comes to Matthews Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This winter, Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts will invite audiences to experience Bright Star, a moving tale of love and redemption set in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains during the 1920s and 1940s. The critically acclaimed Broadway musical runs January 17 through February 1, 2025, at the Fullwood Theatre in downtown Matthews, and features a Tony-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, blending bluegrass, folk, and Americana.

Bright Star follows the transformative journey of literary editor Alice Murphy (played by Hilary Powell), whose life intertwines with Billy Cane (played by Joshua Brand), a returning World War II soldier with big dreams. As Alice's long-buried memories resurface, she embarks on a path of reconciliation, embracing hope for the future. With deeply resonant characters and music that seamlessly blends humor and heartache, this production is poised to bring audiences to their feet in a way only live theater can. A live band accompanies an extraordinary ensemble of actors, enriching the performance with a mix of fiddle, banjo, and stirring harmonies that capture the play's setting in Western North Carolina.

The production's toe-tapping melodies and masterful storytelling, inspired by true events, have captivated audiences around the country while earning praise from critics. Broadway.com described the show as "magical, romantic, and pure," while Newsday labeled it "downright wonderful." The New York Times praised its "winsome Country and Bluegrass score, yearning ballads, and square-dance romps." The Broadway production earned five Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical and Best Original Score, and won the 2016 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Broadway Musical.

The recent events and devastating impact of Hurricane Helene on North Carolina's mountain communities are not lost on Matthews Playhouse Executive and Artistic Director Sarah Baumgardner. To support those affected, the theater will donate a portion of the proceeds from the Pay What You Can Performance on Thursday, January 16, 2025, to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund. This fund supports nonprofit organizations addressing long-term recovery and unmet needs in western North Carolina due to the storm. "The devastation caused by Hurricane Helene is personal to many of us, and we want to use Bright Star as a platform to raise awareness and support for those affected," says Baumgardner. "As a theater that values community and connection, we are honored to support the recovery efforts and help our neighbors in western North Carolina rebuild and heal."

Bright Star is directed by Paula Baldwin, a beloved figure in the Charlotte theatre community. Matthews Playhouse audiences may recognize Paula from her recent performances as Edwina in One Year to Die and Frau Blücher in Young Frankenstein. "It's a privilege to bring this deeply moving story to life with such a talented group of actors, singers, and musicians," says Baldwin. "Bright Star is the type of show that will resonate with audiences and stay with them long after the curtain falls." Musical direction is provided by Ellen Robison, renowned by Matthews Playhouse audiences for her recent work on Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Hello, Dolly!. Choreography is by Rachel Peterson, whose creative vision infuses energy and vitality into this heartfelt musical.

Comments