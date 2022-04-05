American Dance Festival Announces 2022 Performances

The American Dance Festival has announced the full schedule for its 89th season. The season includes performances by both emerging and established companies, highlighting the breadth and excellence of modern dance.

ADF performances will be in multiple venues across Durham June 3-July 20 and will return to Raleigh and the Joseph M. Bryan Jr. Theater in the Museum Park September 8-11 as ADF presents a series of outdoor performances in association with the North Carolina Museum of Art.

"ADF is coming back strong with our first full season in three years. We couldn't be more excited to welcome audiences back with over 25 dance companies performing both indoors and outdoors in 2022," said Executive Director Jodee Nimerichter.

"Over the past two years, ADF has provided dancers, choreographers, and companies with much-needed opportunities to perform virtually, in site-specific locations, and outdoors. We could not have found these amazing stages and connected these artists to audiences without the steadfast support of the community, and we can't wait to bring everyone together again safely to be immersed in a full season of live performances," Nimerichter continued.

See the full schedule. Single tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 26th, and prices range from $12 to $60 with many special offers and discounts available.

Since 1934, ADF has been a recognized leader in America's homegrown art form, modern dance. ADF is committed to serving the needs of dance, dancers, choreographers, and professionals in dance-related fields.

The best companies in the world premiere work as part of the festival held each year in Durham, North Carolina. The festival has commissioned 442 works and premiered over 700 pieces including dances by Martha Graham, Merce Cunningham, and Paul Taylor.

ADF trains dancers both with its summer intensive programs for pre-professional and professional dance artists and year-round classes for movers of all levels and ages. Choreographic residencies provide artists with the necessary space and time to create. ADF shares the benefits of dance with free workshops like ADF Project Dance, in-school and after-school outreach programs, and the Parkinson's Movement Initiative, movement classes for people with Parkinson's and their care partners.

Learn more at americandancefestival.org.