Win 2 Tickets To MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway Plus A Backstage Tour With Cast Member Kyle Brown

Enjoy 2 exciting house seats to Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway in New York City! Following the performance, you and your guest will head backstage for a tour with Kyle Brown!

Baz Luhrmann's Revolutionary film comes to life in Moulin Rouge! The Musical! at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. This show is selling out fast so don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity! Backstage Tour is not available for purchase.

Dates

Experience occurs from Oct 15, 2019 to Mar 15, 2020.

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 2 people.

This is a private meet and greet.

Winner must submit at least 3 possible dates to attend the performance immediately after the auction closes.

Once tickets have been booked, there are no changes, exchanges or refunds.

Any new date requests or changes will be at the winner's expense.

In the event that a show closes before the winner has had a chance to redeem their tickets, The Performing Arts Project will honor the donation with another show of the winner's choice, if possible. Individual giving the backstage tour may change due to availability.

