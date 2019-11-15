See the Best of Broadway This Holiday Season with BC/EFA's Care-Tix

With hit shows like ​Hadestown​, H​ amilton​, ​Moulin Rouge! The Musical ​and ​To Kill a Mockingbird playing to sold-out audiences every night on Broadway this holiday season, securing tickets to the hottest shows in town can seem like an impossible feat. Fortunately, ​Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS​' Care-Tix program offers the best seats in the house to Broadway's toughest-to-get tickets.

Care-Tix has access to premium and house seats for Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, Equity national tours, select music and dance events and regional theatre productions. The house seats are picked by producers and are the best in the theatre. These exclusive tickets cannot be purchased online or in person at the box office.

Care-Tix was born in 1990 during ​Broadway Cares​' earliest days. It began with two house seats available to every performance of ​The Phantom of the Opera​ and ​Les Misérables​. Since then, Care-Tix has grown to include access to virtually every Broadway show, offering ticket availability to the most sought-after blockbuster productions over the years including ​The Book of Mormon,​ ​Wicked​, ​Hamilton,​ D​ ear Evan Hansen,​ ​The Lion King​, ​Mean Girls​, ​Chicago​ and more.

In addition to the long-running hits, Care-Tix access is available for this year's most talked-about Tony winners, nominees and new hits, such as ​Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations​, ​Hadestown​, ​The​ ​Inheritance​, ​Moulin Rouge! The Musical​, ​Oklahoma!,​ ​Tina: The Tina Turner Musical​ and ​To Kill a Mockingbird​, among many more.

"We loved our Care-Tix experience," said ​Raymond T. Shelton​, who saw ​Hamilton​ on Broadway through the program. "Both of my nieces turned to me at intermission and said, 'This is the greatest thing we've ever done.' We could not have loved or appreciated it more."

Stephen Toups​, who saw Broadway's ​Come From Away​ with Care-Tix, had a similarly enthusiastic reaction: "The tickets were great, the musical was incredible and the experience was the best. Plus, my money went to a great cause - I couldn't be happier."

Care-Tix purchasers make a tax-deductible donation to Broadway Cares in addition to the ticket's face value. In general, the cost is twice the face value with half being the donation, but this can vary depending on the show. All pricing is confirmed prior to finalizing each request. It's a unique way to see a show while making a difference for those in need.

In addition to obtaining these coveted tickets, Care-Tix patrons get tailored customer service from a personal theatre concierge. ​Ashley Melón​, the program's manager, helps ticket purchasers choose the best shows based on their interests and specifications. From bachelorette parties at ​Pretty Woman​ to family vacations at ​Frozen​, Melón has found solutions for every interest and occasion.

"Whether it's figuring out what show works best for a group or getting to talk about a client's favorite musicals or plays, each correspondence with a guest is very special to me," Melón said. "Broadway has been important to me since I experienced my first Broadway show when I was nine years old. To be a small part of people's memories in their own theatre viewing experiences is something that can't be measured."

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS ​is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS ​is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. The grants provide lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.





