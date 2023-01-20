ZLOCK PAC to Present Lightwire Theater's THE ADVENTURES OF TORTOISE AND HARE: THE NEXT GENERATION

The ZLOCK Performing Arts Center (Zlock PAC) will welcome back the return of New Orleans based Lightwire Theater to light-up the imaginations of children and their families, this time with "The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Generation" for one performance only on Sunday, February 5th at 3:30 pm. All tickets are $20.00 with free parking. More information can be found at: www.bucks.edu/tickets

Lightwire's remarkable production of The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Generation will delight audiences of all ages through unique artistry that skillfully weaves together illuminating and dazzling visuals and poignant story-telling with a creative mix of music that spans from classical to pop. This production inventively brings the age-old tale of the Tortoise and the Hare into a brilliant, new light.

"We've been eager to bring Lightwire back to our stage. When we presented "DINO-LIGHT" in 2019 (a Jim Henson Foundation Grant recipient), it was no surprise that the show was a tremendous hit with our audiences. Families love the imaginative story-telling mixed with a spectacular glow-in-the-dark puppetry and adventure." - stated Zlock PAC's Director Peter Chiovarou.

About The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare

The Next Generation: The story begins with Aesop's classic fable of the Tortoise and the Hare, but as we continue, we find them ten years down the road, now with children of their own and exploring modern-day distractions. Smartphones and video games create a new landscape of lost connections to life experiences. The Next Gen features Tortoise Junior and Lil' Hare in a new race, where their adventures lead them into unexpected territory. Old man Tortoise and Big Daddy Hare must come together to find and save their children despite their differences. What hurdles will they have to overcome to make it to the finish line? More about Lightwire Theater at: LightwireTheater.com

The Zlock Performing Arts Center is located inside the Gateway Center building on campus at 275 Swamp Rd., Newtown. Parking is free. The theater is equipped with audio-loop technology for the hearing impaired.

Tickets are only $20.00 for all ages. In addition, a limited number of Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance online at www.bucks.edu/tickets. For group sales, call 215-968-8469.

About the ZLOCK Performing Arts Center

The Kevin and Sima Zlock Performing Arts Center hosts musical and theatrical performances, business conferences, and educational events throughout the year. The Zlock Performing Arts Center offers exceptional staging, lighting, and acoustics in an intimate 339-seat theater. The venue is located on the Bucks County Community College Newtown Campus, just 45-minutes north of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Built in 1971 and upgraded in 2000, the Zlock Performing Arts Center is also available for rent on a limited basis to external for-profit and non-profit groups and organizations.