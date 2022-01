Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Central Pennsylvania Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Preston Cuer - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Epac

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

John Paul White - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Eliseo Roman - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Edward Fernandez - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Thomas Hudson - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Musical

ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Performer Under 18 Years Old

BEN GALOSI, THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Play

THE BOYS IN THE BAND - EPAC

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jordan Jonata - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - EPAC

Best School/College production

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wilson High School

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Grant Patrick / Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Streaming Musical

THE CIVIL WAR: THE MUSICAL - Servant Stage Company

Best Streaming Play

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Maya Burdick - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Nick Smith - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Ephrata Performing Arts Center