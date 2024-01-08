Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Central Pennsylvania!
POPULAR
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Sondheim Tribute Revue - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kenny Ingram - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ryan J. Moller - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Kevin Ditzler - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center
Best Direction Of A Play
Dean Sobon - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
Best Ensemble
THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris McCleary - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Cheryl Markle - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center
Best Musical
THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center
Best New Play Or Musical
THE VERY FRACTURED TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Fulton Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center
Best Performer In A Play
Sharon Mellinger - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center
Best Play
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Paul Black - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Julie Ferrin - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
DeQuina Moore - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Lynne DeMers-Hunt - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company
Favorite Local Theatre
Fulton Theatre
