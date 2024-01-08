Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Sondheim Tribute Revue - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kenny Ingram - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan J. Moller - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Kevin Ditzler - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Direction Of A Play

Dean Sobon - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Best Ensemble

THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris McCleary - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Cheryl Markle - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Musical

THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best New Play Or Musical

THE VERY FRACTURED TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Fulton Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Performer In A Play

Sharon Mellinger - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Play

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Black - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Julie Ferrin - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

DeQuina Moore - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Lynne DeMers-Hunt - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company

Favorite Local Theatre

Fulton Theatre