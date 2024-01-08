Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Central Pennsylvania!

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

York Symphony Extends Maestro Golan's Contract To 100th Season Photo 1 York Symphony Extends Maestro Golan's Contract To 100th Season
Review: COME FROM AWAY at Hershey Theatre Photo 2 Review: COME FROM AWAY at Hershey Theatre
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Central Pennsylvania Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 3 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Central Pennsylvania Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Theatre Harrisburg This Month Photo 4 NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Theatre Harrisburg This Month

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Sondheim Tribute Revue - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kenny Ingram - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ryan J. Moller - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Kevin Ditzler - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Direction Of A Play
Dean Sobon - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Best Ensemble
THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris McCleary - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Cheryl Markle - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Musical
THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best New Play Or Musical
THE VERY FRACTURED TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Fulton Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Performer In A Play
Sharon Mellinger - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Play
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Paul Black - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Julie Ferrin - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
DeQuina Moore - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Lynne DeMers-Hunt - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company

Favorite Local Theatre
Fulton Theatre



RELATED STORIES

1
York Symphony Extends Maestro Golans Contract To 100th Season Photo
York Symphony Extends Maestro Golan's Contract To 100th Season

The York Symphony Orchestra has committed to an 8-year contract extension with current Music Director and Maestro Lawrence Golan. Golan has been expertly leading the YSO's orchestra since 2014.

2
OFF THE YELLOW BRICK ROAD World Premiere Takes The Stage At Lancasters Prima Theatre Photo
OFF THE YELLOW BRICK ROAD World Premiere Takes The Stage At Lancaster's Prima Theatre

World Premiere Takes the Stage at Prima Theatre - Lancaster's Prima Theatre presents a modern version of 'The Wizard of Oz' with a twist. Dorothy is tired of digital interfaces and superficiality in this age of technology.

3
NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Theatre Harrisburg This Month Photo
NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Theatre Harrisburg This Month

Theatre Harrisburg will present the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Next to Normal, January 26-February 11, 2024, at its Krevsky Center location at 513 Hurlock Street in Harrisburg. Learn more about the musical and found out how to get tickets here!

4
Black Broadway Karaoke, THE ODD COUPLE, and a One-Man Show Come to Plays & Players The Photo
Black Broadway Karaoke, THE ODD COUPLE, and a One-Man Show Come to Plays & Players Theatre

Plays & Players is starting the New Year with a full week of entertainment! This year, they're prioritizing giving independent artists space and modest financing to showcase new in-progress pieces and community connection. Learn more about the upcoming lineup of events here!

From This Author - BWW Awards

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards

Videos

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows Video
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
Come From Away in Central Pennsylvania Come From Away
Scranton Cultural Center (4/05-4/07)
York Symphony Orchestra's Liszt & Rachmaninoff in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's Liszt & Rachmaninoff
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (4/06-4/06)
DeSales University Dance Ensemble Concert 2024 in Central Pennsylvania DeSales University Dance Ensemble Concert 2024
Act 1 DeSales University (3/15-3/17)
Annie in Central Pennsylvania Annie
Scranton Cultural Center (2/16-2/18)
Cats in Central Pennsylvania Cats
The Belmont Theatre (6/14-6/23)
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles in Central Pennsylvania Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
American Music Theatre (5/12-5/12)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Community Arts Center (5/02-5/02)
York Symphony Orchestra's Mozart’s A Little Night Music in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's Mozart’s A Little Night Music
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (1/20-1/20)
Pinocchio! in Central Pennsylvania Pinocchio!
Act 3 DeSales University (3/14-4/13)
CABARET in Central Pennsylvania CABARET
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (7/25-8/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You