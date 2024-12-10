Video: GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE Is Coming to the Appell Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Golden Girls are back in an all new show! Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue will open on March 18 at the Appell Center.

2024 finds Sophia out on bail, after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring at Shady Pines. Blanche and Rose created CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together, with help from her much younger, sex-crazed love interest who turns out to be the district attorney prosecuting Sophia. What could possibly go wrong?!

Relive the heartfelt hilarity of four ladies who never stopped being your friends! This new comedy is for fans 18 and older.... because they're not the same girls from the '80s.

Produced by Murray & Peter and presented at the Appell Center by Outback Presents.

