Unifying Music Lands In Lancaster For the Holidays

The Temptations. The Jackson 5. The Supremes.



Their music (and more) takes the stage at Prima Theatre in Lancaster, PA for three weekends in December. Motown shattered barriers and continues to inspire every generation to move to the same beat. Fill

your soul with the spirited music of "Hitsville USA" in this exciting concert celebration, featuring a seven-piece band and ten powerhouse performers. This will be Prima's third concert production in

the past ten years celebrating the music of Motown. "It's because of the unifying power of this music" says Prima's Executive Artistic Producer, Mitch Nugent. "Everyone loves Motown." The concert is supported in part by Headline Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty.



Nugent and Concert Director Reji Woods released this statement regarding Motown Legends: Over a half century ago, Motown began its immense influence on music and society.

The first African-American-owned record label to reach widespread national acclaim,

"Hitsville USA" has had more than 180 No. 1 hit songs worldwide. In an of racial segregation, Motown provided a musical language to bridge deep

divides, touched people of all ages and races, and offered an irresistible force of

positive social and cultural change.

We dedicate this concert to the artists, the Legends of Motown, who shattered barriers and changed the music industry forever. Tonight we celebrate the power of their music, their heart, their joy, and the inspiring example they set for us.

Motown Legends singers hail from Lancaster, Harrisburg, Philadelphia, and Baltimore. They include Reji Woods, Jeanette Wehye, Nicole Stacie, Atman William, Brian McCloud, Ian Sanchez, Kathryn Cook, Rachel Farmer, Tiffany Trueblood, and Zane Wehye.

Performances December 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21 (7:30pm)

At Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Avenue, Lancaster Pa 17603

Tickets via primalancaster.org/motown





