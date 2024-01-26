Travis Kent Stars As IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST Opens Today At Fulton Theatre

It Happened in Key West began preview performances on January 24th and will run until February 11th.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Review: AND THEN THERE WERE NONE at Oyster Mill Playhouse Photo 4 Review: AND THEN THERE WERE NONE at Oyster Mill Playhouse

The U.S. premiere of It Happened in Key West opens tonight at the Fulton Theatre. Expect a night of enchantment as this invigorating new romantic musical comedy takes center stage, promising to sweep you off your feet. It Happened in Key West began preview performances on January 24th and will run until February 11th.

It Happened in Key West is inspired by the bizarre true story of eccentric scientist Carl Tanzler Von Cosel in 1930s Key West. After decades of searching for the woman of his dreams, Von Cosel finds Elena, only to lose her to tuberculosis. But for Von Cosel, Elena's death is only the beginning. The musical had its world premiere at Charing Cross Theatre in London and released a cast album in 2022.

Leading the cast are Travis Kent (Disaster!) as Carl and Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story) as Elena. The company includes Karmine Alers, Valeria Ceballos, Melissa Faraci, Ruben Flores, Shea Gomez, Brian Gonzales, Andrew Mayer, Alan Mendez, Jonathan Mousset, Sara Ornelas, Nolen Petrosky, and Anson Woodin.

With Book, Music and Lyrics by Jill Santoriello , Book and Additional Lyrics by Jason Huza, and Book and Original Concept by Jeremiah James, the show will be directed by Rebecca Martinez and choreographed by Brianna Mercado. The creative team includes Orchestrations by Robert Felstein and Music Direction by Laura Bergquist as well as Sarah Ackerman (Production Stage Manager), Duane McDevitt (Assistant Stage Manager), Raul Abrego (Set Designer), Harry Nadal (Costume Designer), Dawn Chiang (Lighting Designer), Josh Allamon (Sound Designer), Luis Garcia (Video Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Paul Hardt (Casting Director) and Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate).

The Fulton produces It Happened In Key West by special arrangement with Jeremiah James and Rashad V. Chambers. For additional information, please visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Travis Kent to Star In The U.S. Premiere Of IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST at the Fulton Theatre Photo
Travis Kent to Star In The U.S. Premiere Of IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST at the Fulton Theatre

The U.S. premiere of It Happened in Key West at the Fulton Theatre promises an enchanting night of romance and comedy.

2
Dallastown Area High School Announces Upcoming Dinner Theater Event Photo
Dallastown Area High School Announces Upcoming Dinner Theater Event

Celebrate Valentine's Day with International Thespian Society Troupe #7973 and the  Dallastown Performing Arts Club's production of Don Zolidis's rollicking high school farce, The Greek  Mythology Olympiaganza.

3
Open Stage To Present SWEENEY TODD: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street in February Photo
Open Stage To Present SWEENEY TODD: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street in February

Open Stage presents Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, a razor-sharp musical thriller directed by Stuart Landon. This blood-curdling musical tells the story of a barber seeking revenge against those who wronged him.

4
Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre present Dauphin Countys Black H Photo
Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre present Dauphin County's Black History Celebration THE JACKSON ROOMING HOUSE: MUSIC'S RESTING PLACE

Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre present Dauphin County’s Black History Celebration: The Jackson Rooming House: Music’s Resting Place. Explore the rich history of this iconic music venue.

More Hot Stories For You

Travis Kent Stars As IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST Opens Today At Fulton TheatreTravis Kent Stars As IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST Opens Today At Fulton Theatre
Travis Kent to Star In The U.S. Premiere Of IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST at the Fulton TheatreTravis Kent to Star In The U.S. Premiere Of IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST at the Fulton Theatre
Dallastown Area High School Announces Upcoming Dinner Theater EventDallastown Area High School Announces Upcoming Dinner Theater Event
Open Stage To Present SWEENEY TODD: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street in FebruaryOpen Stage To Present SWEENEY TODD: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street in February

Videos

Go Inside the IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST Sitzprobe at The Fulton Video
Go Inside the IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST Sitzprobe at The Fulton
The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Sings Out at Broadway Sessions Video
The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Sings Out at Broadway Sessions
Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years Video
Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
CABARET in Central Pennsylvania CABARET
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (7/25-8/10)
Cats in Central Pennsylvania Cats
The Belmont Theatre (6/14-6/23)
On Your Feet in Central Pennsylvania On Your Feet
Luhrs Performing Arts Center [Grove Theatre] (2/20-2/20)
The Bar Stools in Central Pennsylvania The Bar Stools
The Belmont Theatre (5/03-5/05)
Rock of Ages in Central Pennsylvania Rock of Ages
The Belmont Theatre (2/16-2/25)
York Symphony Orchestra's Liszt & Rachmaninoff in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's Liszt & Rachmaninoff
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (4/06-4/06)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Community Arts Center (5/02-5/02)
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Central Pennsylvania The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
The Belmont Theatre (8/02-8/11)
A CELEBRATION OF THE EVOLUTION OF BLACK MUSIC in Central Pennsylvania A CELEBRATION OF THE EVOLUTION OF BLACK MUSIC
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (2/09-2/10)
ELF, JR. in Central Pennsylvania ELF, JR.
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (12/05-12/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You