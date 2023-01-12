Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Reduced Shakespeare Company Send Up The History Of Comedy On February 18

The Reduced Shakespeare Company (RSC) has become known for their fast-paced, seemingly improvisational abridgements of gigantic topics.

Jan. 12, 2023  

The Reduced Shakespeare Company Send Up The History Of Comedy On February 18

Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater welcomes the nationally-renowned comedy troupe the Reduced Shakespeare Company on Saturday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m. presenting their raucously funny The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged). The performance is made possible by 2022-2023 Celebrity Season sponsor, The Vesta Fund.

"Since I started in show business as a circus clown, I know funny," remarked Jeffrey Gabel, the Majestic's founding executive director a.k.a. Chuckles the Clown. "These guys are sidesplitting, zany, slapsticky, amusing, uproarious, mirthful and smart-alecky, all rolled into three."

Heralded by the Boston Herald as a "trio of Modern Marx Brothers," the Reduced Shakespeare Company (RSC) has become known for their fast-paced, seemingly improvisational abridgements of gigantic topics, and have performed across the country and around the world. Since their founding in 1981, RSC has created two television specials, several radio pieces, numerous books, and ten beloved stage shows, including The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged), The Complete History of America (abridged), The Bible: The Complete Word of God (abridged) and The Complete History of Comedy (abridged).

In The Complete History of Comedy (abridged) RSC tackles the subject it was born to reduce. Covering comedy through the ages, from Aristophanes and Shakespeare, to Vaudeville and Charlie Chaplin, to The Daily Show. The "bad boys of abridgement" leave no joke unexplored as they deconstruct the entire history of comedy in 90 minutes. The performance is rated PG-13 for bawdy language and mild innuendo.

Tickets for The Complete History of Comedy (abridged) start at $38 and are available now at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling (717) 337-8200 or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street. Masks are optional and encouraged at Majestic Theater performances.
The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a gathering place for its campus and community to celebrate the arts together.




Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre Present VOICES OF THE EIGHTH CH Photo
Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre Present VOICES OF THE EIGHTH CHRONICLES II
Gamut Theatre presents its Winter Partnership Production with Sankofa African American Theatre Company: Voices of the Eighth Chronicles II: Stories from Harrisburg's Old Eighth Ward. The original production is a showcase of Dauphin County's Black History Celebration and sponsored by Dauphin County Commissioners Mike Pries, Chad Saylor, George P. Hartwick, III and Capital Blue Cross.
Players Club of Swarthmore Presents MOTHER OF THE MAID Photo
Players Club of Swarthmore Presents MOTHER OF THE MAID
Opening January 27 on Second Stage at the Players Club of Swarthmore is Mother of the Maid by Jane Anderson. What should a mother do if her daughter says Saint Catherine is calling her to lead the French army against England?  And if her priest certifies the girl's visions as authentic? 
Hershey Symphony Performs Dvořáks New World Symphony Next Month Photo
Hershey Symphony Performs Dvořák's New World Symphony Next Month
Join the Hershey Symphony Orchestra and Maestro Greg Woodbridge over Valentine’s Day weekend for a romantic night of classical music. This one-time-only performance will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 8 p.m. at The Hershey Theatre.
The RRazz Room Presents John Pizzarelli Trio & Jessica Molaskey​​​​​​​ I Photo
The RRazz Room Presents John Pizzarelli Trio & Jessica Molaskey​​​​​​​ In SONDHEIM & FRIENDS At Eissey Campus Theatre
The RRazz Room presents / Celebrate Legends Radio 9th Anniversary Concert! Live! at The Eissey Campus Theatre at Palm Beach State College featuring John Pizzarelli Trio & Jessica Molaskey in 'Sondheim & Friends'.

More Hot Stories For You


Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre Present VOICES OF THE EIGHTH CHRONICLES IISankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre Present VOICES OF THE EIGHTH CHRONICLES II
January 12, 2023

Gamut Theatre presents its Winter Partnership Production with Sankofa African American Theatre Company: Voices of the Eighth Chronicles II: Stories from Harrisburg's Old Eighth Ward. The original production is a showcase of Dauphin County's Black History Celebration and sponsored by Dauphin County Commissioners Mike Pries, Chad Saylor, George P. Hartwick, III and Capital Blue Cross.
Players Club of Swarthmore Presents MOTHER OF THE MAIDPlayers Club of Swarthmore Presents MOTHER OF THE MAID
January 10, 2023

Opening January 27 on Second Stage at the Players Club of Swarthmore is Mother of the Maid by Jane Anderson. What should a mother do if her daughter says Saint Catherine is calling her to lead the French army against England?  And if her priest certifies the girl's visions as authentic? 
Hershey Symphony Performs Dvořák's New World Symphony Next MonthHershey Symphony Performs Dvořák's New World Symphony Next Month
January 10, 2023

Join the Hershey Symphony Orchestra and Maestro Greg Woodbridge over Valentine’s Day weekend for a romantic night of classical music. This one-time-only performance will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 8 p.m. at The Hershey Theatre.
The RRazz Room Presents John Pizzarelli Trio & Jessica Molaskey​​​​​​​ In SONDHEIM & FRIENDS At Eissey Campus TheatreThe RRazz Room Presents John Pizzarelli Trio & Jessica Molaskey​​​​​​​ In SONDHEIM & FRIENDS At Eissey Campus Theatre
January 5, 2023

The RRazz Room presents / Celebrate Legends Radio 9th Anniversary Concert! Live! at The Eissey Campus Theatre at Palm Beach State College featuring John Pizzarelli Trio & Jessica Molaskey in 'Sondheim & Friends'.
Franklin County Visitors Bureau Celebrates Ben Franklin Day With Community MixerFranklin County Visitors Bureau Celebrates Ben Franklin Day With Community Mixer
January 5, 2023

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau is celebrating Franklin County namesake, Benjamin Franklin, on his birthday, January 17, with a Cumberland Valley Business Alliance Mixer at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center, 4:30 PM to 7 PM.
share