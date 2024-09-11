The Popcorn Hat Players To Present SLEEPING BEAUTY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Popcorn Hat Players return with favorite classic stories! First up is Sleeping Beauty, a hilarious, surprising, and magical show for the whole family!

Loosely based on the beloved classic, this adaptation will have you “spinning” with laughter. Join our bumbling and fumbling Narrator-Turned-Prince, as he tries his best to rise to heroic heights to save the Princess and the sleeping village caught in the spell cast by Fairy Sour Puss! Modern word play and audience participation make this story a sure hit with the entire kingdom.

Sleeping Beauty runs September 18th through October 5th - Wednesdays & Thursdays at 10:00 AM, and Saturdays at 1:00 PM. Admission is $10 per person. Wednesday and Thursday tickets must be reserved in advance, while Saturday performances are open to walk-ins as well as reservations. For Group Sales on weekday performances, please contact the Gamut Resident Theatre Manager at gamut.rtm@gmail.com.

Please visit gamuttheatre.org/php, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111, for more information and to buy tickets.

