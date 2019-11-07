The Pharmacy Theatre Presents Interactive Play Workshop

Workshop Live! is an all-day live manuscript workshop with a series of 6 mini master classes taught by Pharmacy Theatre staff and local professionals. Performance is 12/14/19 from 10AM to 9PM.

Blank Canvas: When Alma visits the Philadelphia art museum and connects with Kennedy's art, she is intrigued by the paintings but doesn't yet know how this will affect her journey later. She decides to track down Kennedy herself to get her questions answered.

Gridlocked: Luke Ryan is questioning his sexuality while he is dealing with a mysterious illness that arises about two years after hooking up with a random man in a bar while he was on vacation. Luke is struggling with his guilt, friends, and relationships as he starts to better understand himself and the community that he has been a part of.

Future productions in this season will be Hamletmachine, Blank Canvas, MacTrump, Forger, and Cabaret: A Night of Obscurity.. All of these shows feature a main theme of self-discovery, or challenging a character's ideal of themselves or world-view into a completely different version, naturally or through supernatural means.

More information can be found at www.pharmacytheatre.org. Workshop Live! is December 14th, 2019 at the Hilton Garden Inn Hershey, 550 E. Main St. Hummelstown, PA 17036 from 10AM to 9PM.





