The Media Theatre Presents LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL

The Media Theatre has announced the opening of Legally Blonde the Musical, running from October 4th through October 27th, 2024.

Based on the beloved film, Legally Blonde the Musical follows the journey of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, defies expectations, and proves that being true to yourself never goes out of style.

This production marks a special homecoming for Tori Heinlein*, who returns to The Media Theatre stage after a decade. Heinlein, who stole hearts 10 years ago as the title character in Annie, will now take on a leading role in Legally Blonde. Her return is highly anticipated, and fans of her past performances won't want to miss her triumphant return to the local stage.

"I am beyond excited to be back at The Media Theatre, where my journey began as Annie,” said Heinlein. “It's a full-circle moment to return to this incredible community and be part of such a dynamic and fun show."

In addition to Heinlein, the cast features a mix of new and returning professional actors, showcasing some of the region's finest talent. From familiar faces who have graced the Media Theatre stage before, to fresh new talent making their debuts, this ensemble promises to deliver a must-see production filled with wit, charm, and dazzling performances.

Directed and Choreographed by Artistic Director Christian Ryan, Legally Blonde the Musical will leave audiences feeling fabulously empowered. "This is a show that I have been a huge fan of for over ten years, and I am ecstatic to be bringing it to the Media Theatre stage to entertain Delaware County audiences. Everyone is guaranteed to walk out of the theatre feeling refreshed and energized!" says Ryan.

Tickets for Legally Blonde the Musical are now available and can be purchased online or by calling the box office. Don't miss your chance to see this exciting production, and the return of Tori Heinlein*, on The Media Theatre stage.

