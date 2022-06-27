THE WEDDING SINGER Comes to Hershey Area Playhouse Next Month

The Hershey Area Playhouse is teasing its hair and ready to rock with The Wedding Singer. This musical takes us back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up and a wedding singer might just be the coolest guy in the room. Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie, The Wedding Singer's sparkling new score does for the '80s what Hairspray did for the '60s. The show will run July 14, 15, and 16 at 7 pm; July 17 at 2 pm; July 21, 22, and 23 at 7 pm, and July 24 at 2 pm.

"The Wedding Singer is a true delight with incredible music, a wildly talented cast, and an inspiring story built on the inseparable bonds of best friendship," says Director Jasmine Ammons Bucher, recipient of a 2018 Tony Award Honorable Mention for Excellence in Theatre Education. "This is summer fun at its finest."

It's 1985, and rock star wannabe Robbie Hart is New Jersey's favorite wedding singer. He's the life of the party until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar. Shot through the heart, Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Enter Julia, a winsome waitress who wins his affection. As luck would have it, Julia is about to be married to a Wall Street shark, and unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.

This show is following in the footsteps of last year's sold out run of Rock of Ages, including the same directing and producing team, with a spirited and fun musical showcase to liven up summer and delight lovers of musical theater.

Want a sneak peek? Selections from the show will be featured at the July 8 Cocoa Cabaret at the Hershey Area Playhouse.









The Wedding Singer will take place on the Playhouse stage, and current CDC and local guidelines will be followed.