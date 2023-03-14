THE STINKY CHEESEMAN AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES Opens Next Week At DreamWrights

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts, located in York City, Pennsylvania will present the family friendly, all ages appropriate, wickedly entertaining stage adaption of the popular children's book "The Stinky Cheeseman and Other Fairly Stupid Tales", written by John Glore and based on the book by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith. Fun music and witty narration accompany the likes of ineloquent giants, sassy barnyard animals, colossal cow pies, and of course stinky cheese to bring to life timeless storybook fables presented with a crooked twist. Everything from "Chicken Little" to "The Gingerbread Man" gets a complete makeover. This intergenerational cast features adults and young children in unlikely roles and surprising positions. The production runs from March 24 to April 2 with performances at 7 pm on Friday, and 3 pm on Saturday and Sunday. General admission and reserved seating available. Tickets are available online and at the door ($14-$20).

On display in the Rutters Concession Gallery will be work by local artist Brett Greiman. From inspiration to creation, sift through the sample of preliminary design work, early drafts, and the final images for his illustrations for seven books for children and young people. The "Inspiration to Creation" exhibition features "Sasha and O'Dell's Day at the Beach" by Maine author Rhonda Welcome, Thomas DiMaggio's "Superboy, Slave of the Magic Mirror," and five publications of York's own Judy Wolfman.

There will be a featured guest reader sharing their favorite children's book prior to each performance. Guests are welcome to come as early as one hour before each scheduled performance to enjoy the "celebrity" storybook readings and to take pictures in the interactive portrait stations. Concessions and beverages will be available for purchase.

FRI March 24th

Doors Open 6PM / Reading by author Thomas DiMaggio 6:30 / Performance 7PM

SAT March 25th

Doors Open 2PM / Reading by Rep. Carol Hill-Evans 2:30 / Performance 3PM

SUN March 26th

Doors Open 2PM / Reading by Mayor Michael Helfrich 2:30 / Performance 3PM

FRI March 31

Doors Open 6PM / Reading by René Staub of the Belmont Theater 6:30 / Performance 7PM

SAT April 1

Doors Open 2PM / Reading by Cal Weary of Weary Arts Group 2:30 / Performance 3PM

SUN April 2nd

Doors Open 2PM / Reading by Tavon Parker of the Advantage Program 2:30 / Performance 3PM

Tickets for "The Stinky Cheeseman and Other Fairly Stupid Tales" are available online and at the door ($2 upcharge). Visit the official DreamWrights Center for Community Arts for more information.

ABOUT DREAMWRIGHTS CENTER FOR COMMUNITY ARTS

DreamWrights offers inclusive, interactive opportunities for everyone regardless of age or experience. From camps and classes to full-scale productions of timeless tales and iconic stories, children and adults of all ages and skill levels will enjoy a hands-on experience. Whether your passion is being center stage, behind the scenes, or in the audience, DreamWrights offers opportunities to explore the world through creative arts from acting and designing to crewing and stage managing.

A non-profit organization founded in 1997, DreamWrights was created by a group of families who believed that participation in a quality theatre education program would have a profound and valuable impact on their children. While the organization continues to grow and offer new interactive and educational experiences, this common vision has never changed.