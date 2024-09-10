THE OUTSIDER Comes to Act II Playhouse Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Act II Playhouse has announced its latest production, the comedy “The Outsider” by Paul Slade Smith. Previews begin October 8, 2024 and the production opens Friday, October 11. “The Outsider” runs through Sunday, November 3, 2024.

“The Outsider” is set in an unnamed U.S. state in the days leading up to an important gubernatorial election. Ned Newly might be the worst candidate to ever run for political office. With impressively bad poll numbers and an overwhelming fear of public speaking, the last thing he wants is to be in charge. But Ned’s deficiencies might just make him the ideal political candidate when a team of professional pollsters get involved. It all results in a hilarious farce that skewers American politics and lifts up democracy.

“When I first read ‘The Outsider’, I knew that it was the perfect show for the Playhouse,” said Act II Artistic Director Tony Braithwaite. “It is, of course, timely; but it is also incredibly funny, and manages to lampoon the American political system without taking any sides.”

“The play was never intended to be a comedy about political parties,” said playwright Paul Slade Smith, “it is looking at larger ideas. We have lost sight of what our government and democracy and society are all about. So, it was written to touch on the fundamentals wanted by most people.”

The cast of the Act II production is made up of some familiar faces including Peter Bisgaier (returning to the Playhouse after Neil Simon’s “The Prisoner of Second Avenue”), Sabrina Profitt (“Steel Magnolias,” “Tea For Three: Lady Bird, Pat, and Betty”, etc.), and Hannah Parke (“Zuzz the Alien” and “Rosie the Reindeer.”)

The other members of the cast including Liz Mattera, James Ofalt, , and John Zak are all making their Act II Playhouse debut.

Behind the scenes, “The Outsider” is directed by Andrew Chown who returns to the Playhouse after directing the 2002 production of “The Drawer Boy.” Jackie Robinson is the Production Stage Manager, Jessica Selvaggi the Assistant Stage Manager, James Leitner the Lighting Designer, Meghan Jones the Scenic Designer, Robin Shane the Costume Designer, Alex Dakaglou the Sound Designer, Jen Burkhart the Props Master, Britt Plunkett the Technical Director and Scenic Builder, and Eliot Curtis the Scenic Artist.

Ticket prices start at $32 and are available online at act2.org, by calling the Act II Box Office at 215-654-0200, or in-person at the Box Office at 56 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA. The Box Office is open Mon-Sat, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Student tickets are $15 and group discounts are available.

Act II Playhouse is committed to theatrical programming that is both accessible and entertaining. Act II is committed to creating and producing original, classic, and contemporary plays, musicals, and cabarets (both comedic and musical) that reflect the highest artistic standards, and presenting them in our intimate venue that draws audiences and performers into a unique, vibrant and dynamic interaction. Since 2012, Tony Braithwaite has served as Artistic Director.





Comments