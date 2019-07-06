THE ELF ON A SHELF: A Christmas Musical Comes to Hershey

The Elf On The Shelf: A Christmas Musical is coming to Hershey Theatre for performances on December 10 and 11, 2019, at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for this show start at $29.95 (processing fees apply). They are available at Giant Center Box Office (note Hershey Theatre Box Office will be closed through August 18, 2019) or online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TicketMaster.com.

The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical, the beloved tradition that continues to capture the hearts of children and their families everywhere, comes to life for the first time ever in this all-new musical and premiere stage production. When Tater Tot, top Scout Elf of his graduating class, is sent to a family struggling to rediscover Christmas spirit, he's got to find a way off the shelf and into their hearts. This toe-tapping, heartwarming story of one small elf's big impact on his adoptive family includes an exclusive invitation to Santa's North Pole and engages audiences with a glimpse into the magical lives of Scout Elves. Featuring an original story and score, dazzling sets and costumes, and wondrous moments that make even the most cynical believe, this momentous celebration of the season leaves spirits high and captivates all with the splendor of Christmas.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.ElfOnTheShelfMusical.com.





