THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Comes to EPAC

We all see the world differently, but Christopher John Francis Boone has a very unique perspective. Living on the autism spectrum, life can be tough at times, but being a mathematical genius certainly helps. After finding his neighbor's dog stabbed with a garden fork and being wrongfully accused, Christopher takes it upon himself to solve this dark mystery. But when he uncovers more truths than he bargained for.

Based on the novel of the same name by Mark Haddon, this award-winning story will attract fans of Jonathan Safran Foer's Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close. It was adapted to be a play-within-a-play by Simon Stephens. It has won many awards, including Tony Award for Best Play and seven Olivier Awards (the most won by any single show during its premiere, although it was tied with Matilda, which is also coming to EPAC).

This spectacular and unique play is about more than just a murder mystery. It's about perspective and coming-of-age. It's beautiful, tragic, and fun. You need to see this play "because time is not like space:" EPAC may always be here, but this play will not.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will run from March 19, 2020, through March 28, 2020, at the Sharadin Bigler Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at ephrataperformingartscenter.com or by calling 717-733-7966 x 1.

Thursday night shows are at 7:30pm; Friday and Saturday shows are at 8:00pm. Tickets are $15 - $32. Tickets go on sale January 2, 2020.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You