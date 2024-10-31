THE CHRISTMAS CANDY CAPER To Make Lancaster County Debut in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new Christmas show is coming to the Bird-in-Hand Stage just in time for the holidays. The Christmas Candy Caper, from Blue Gate Musicals, will make its Lancaster County debut on November 1 on Bird-in-Hand's temporary stage in the former Revere Tavern at 3063 Old Lincoln Highway East in Paradise. The show will run through December 28, 2024.

"Audiences love Blue Gate Musicals, and with good reason," said Melissa Brown, Bird-in-Hand's Theatre Manager. Bird-in-Hand and Blue Gate Musicals have worked together to bring outstanding live entertainment to Lancaster County since 2011. "They are always wholesome, high-quality shows with great music, mostly set in Amish Country America, and The Christmas Candy Caper is no different. It's very funny and it has a lot of heart."

Scripted by Martha Bolton and billed as "a sticky, gooey, hilarious holiday mess," this musical comedy is about what happens when a candy store owner who has cried "wolf" once too often is kidnapped-and the insights that both she and her kidnappers gain while they wait for someone to pay the ransom.

The Christmas Candy Caper stars Kyra McKillip as Sadie Graber, a candy store owner and long-time prankster. Other cast members include Tim Clayton, Nathan Garner, Carter Hoffer, Grant Myers, Grace Raber, Richard Weaver and Catherine Weaver.

"This holiday season, treat your loved ones to a relaxing afternoon or evening of Broadway-style live entertainment right here in Lancaster County," Brown said.

Tickets are still available for 1 p.m. matinees and 7 p.m. evening shows. For reservations, call (717) 768-1568 or visit the website at Bird-in-Hand.com/stage.

