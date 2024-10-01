Stephen Karam's COLUMBINUS to be Presented at The Scranton Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Scranton Fringe Festival will host a special presentation of Columbinus on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at 7 p.m., at the Scranton Cultural Center on the Masonic Temple's Shopland Hall.

"This beautiful piece of theater is, unfortunately, just as relevant now as it was over fifteen years ago when first produced," says Conor Kelly O'Brien, co-founder and executive director of Scranton Fringe Festival and the local production's director.

Co-written by Stephen Karam and the late PJ Paparelli, both originally from Scranton, PA, Colombinus is a play sparked by the April 1999 massacre at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo. The play weaves together excerpts from discussions with parents, survivors, and community leaders in Littleton as well as police evidence, to bring to light the dark recesses of American adolescence. This one-night-only stage reading will feature a mix of regional talent and anti-violence activists as its ensemble.

"As an artist from Scranton, it is with so much pleasure and pride to support the 2024 Scranton Fringe Festival. Seeing new, exciting work and a vibrant arts community thrive in my hometown is wonderful to see," said Stephen Karam.

Volunteers from the Lackawanna County Chapter of Moms Demand Action and Be SMART for Kids will be on hand.

"Firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens under the age of 18 in the United States," says Heather Davis, local group lead of the Lackawanna County Chapter of Moms Demand Action, who will be a reader in the play. "As gun violence continues to devastate our communities, it's an important time to bring a play like this to Scranton."

PRICE: $15 per ticket

To purchase tickets, visit: https://scrantonfringe.org/events/colombinus/

A portion of proceeds from this one-night-only reading will be donated to Be SMART for Kids, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing death, injuries, and trauma that can result when a child or teen is able to access a gun. You can learn more via their site: https://besmartforkids.org/.

