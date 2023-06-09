Singers Invited to Join Pride Choir in 'You Are Loved – A Pride Service'

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, in collaboration with Lebanon’s Got PRIDE, will be hosting “You Are Loved – A Pride Service” to open the Lebanon’s Got PRIDE event on Sunday, June 25. A special choir is being formed to perform, made up of singers from throughout Central Pennsylvania.

The Pride Choir will rehearse only once, at 9 a.m. on June 25 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 22 South 6th Street, Lebanon, PA. The choir will then sing in the 10:30 a.m. Pride service. No audition is required, but the organizers ask that singers register online here. Community choirs and church choirs that support the ideals of Pride may join as a group; please contact communications@stlukeslebanon.org if interested.



“As an open and affirming congregation, St. Luke’s affirms the full inclusion of gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and non-binary persons and those who love them in our church’s life and ministry,” says Stephen Doster, St. Luke’s senior warden. “At last year’s Lebanon Pride event, we were the only religious organization with an official presence. While I hope that not the case this year, I’m proud that we are expanding our role to include the opening service and bringing in singers from all over to participate.”

Following the service, singers and other attendees are invited to join in a Progress Pride flag raising ceremony in the churchyard and a community reception in the church auditorium. This will be followed by the rest of the Lebanon’s Got PRIDE celebration, which will take place from noon to 6 p.m along South 8th Street, between Cumberland and Chestnut streets. The event will include a fashion show, Zumba and a DJ dance party.



Questions can be directed to communications@stlukeslebanon.org or 717-272-8251.