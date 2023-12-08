Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards

Shereen Pimentel & Travis Kent to Star in IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST at the Fulton Theatre

Previews begin Jan 23rd, 2024, at The Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, PA.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

Principal casting has been revealed for the upcoming U.S. premiere of "It Happened In Key West" The Musical, based on the stranger-than-fiction true story of Carl Tanzler Von Cosel and his undead bride. Previews begin Jan 23rd, 2024, at The Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, PA, with opening night set for Jan 26th with a limited run through Feb 11th. 

Shereen Pimentel (Bway: West Side Story, Lion King) ) will star as Elena Hoyos, and Travis Kent  (Bway: Disaster!) will play the lovesick scientist Carl Tanzler Von Cosel.

It Happened in Key West is inspired by shocking true events that rocked the tiny island of Key West in the 1930s. After decades of searching for his dream woman, eccentric scientist Carl finally finds Elena, only to lose the young beauty to the fatal disease of tuberculosis. But for Carl, the eternal optimist, death is only the beginning. 

The show is described as Gershwin’s “Crazy For You” meets “Man of La Mancha” meets “Weekend at Bernie's.” Funny, romantic, and deeply moving, this new Original American Musical, which had its World Premiere on London’s West End (Cast Recording), will have you believing in Undying Love! 

It Happened in Key West, with Book, Music and Lyrics by Jill Santoriello (Bway: A Tale of Two Cities), Book and Additional Lyrics by Jason Huza, and Book and Original Concept by Jeremiah James, will be directed by Rebecca Martinez  and Choreographed by Brianna Mercado. Orchestrations are by Robert Felstein and Music Direction by Laura Bergquist

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.


