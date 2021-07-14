Servant Stage to Present a Special Program Old-Time Gospel Radio

Southern Gospel harmonies, bluegrass instrumentals, radio comedy, and a large cast of talented local musicians of all ages combine to make Servant Stage's Old-Time Gospel Radio Hour one of their most popular and requested shows. After an absence of several years it's back again this summer and touring across Lancaster County and beyond in July and August.

The show is staged as an old-time radio broadcast, featuring 6 fictitious musical groups with varying sounds and styles, including the "Backwoods Boys," "Gospel Jubilee Singers," and "Southern Gentlemen Vocal Band." Marakay Rogers of Broadway World called the production "a serious treat not only for gospel music lovers but for bluegrass fans and for Prairie Home Companion addicts."

"The Old-Time Gospel Radio Hour was one of the first big hits for Servant Stage in our early days," says Executive Director, Johnathan Bauer. "Audiences loved it so much we had to keep bringing it back with different variations. It's a great combination of musical talent, comedy, and hymns and gospel songs that everyone loves. Now it's been more than 4 years since the last production, so we figured it was time to bring it back again!"

The Old-Time Gospel Radio Hour will perform at a variety of venues across Lancaster, York, and Lebanon Counties in July and August, including Lititz Springs Park (24 North Broad Street, Lititz) on Sunday, August 8 (3pm and 7pm) and a weekend at Lancaster Alliance Church (210 Pitney Road, Lancaster) on Friday, August 13 (7pm), Saturday, August 14 (3pm and 7pm), and Sunday, August 15 (3pm). All performances are offered as Pay-What-You-Will, as part of Servant Stage's mission to make the arts accessible to everyone in the community. To reserve your tickets or for more information, visit ServantStage.org or call 717-455-0255.

Servant Stage is a non-profit theatre serving Lancaster County by making outstanding performances accessible to the community since 2011. Shows tour to parks, schools, churches, retirement homes and venues across the region, reaching over 50,000 audience members each year with Pay-What-You-Will performances. Servant Stage's season continues with the regional premiere of the Broadway musical Amazing Grace on the stage at Lancaster Bible College in October.