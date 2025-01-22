Servant Stage Releases 2024 Season Annual Report

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Servant Stage recently released its 2024 annual report, showcasing a record-breaking year with the highest audience turnout in the company's 12-year history. A total of 54,348 audience members attended Servant Stage performances in 2024, representing a remarkable 23% increase from the previous year.

The season featured 181 performances, including five mainstage productions, eight youth productions, and a monthly cabaret series. True to its mission of accessibility, Servant Stage brought performances to 53 different venues across Lancaster County, including schools, retirement homes, churches, and parks. Every performance was offered on a Pay-What-You-Will basis, ensuring no financial barriers for audiences.

“2024 was an extraordinary year for Servant Stage and we are deeply grateful for the incredible support from our community,” says Executive Director and Founder, Johnathan Bauer. “It's a joy to see our mission to make the arts accessible to all resonate with so many people—whether through our Pay-What-You-Will performances, youth programs, or outreach efforts. We're so thankful for the hundreds of wonderful volunteers, cast, crew, and staff that serve together to make this vision a reality!”

Standout productions from the year included the record-breaking run of Fiddler on the Roof, which saw 15,261 audience members over 3 weekends of performances. Other mainstage hits included the Broadway musicals Tuck Everlasting and The Marvelous Wonderettes, alongside original musical revues, I'll Fly Away and Christmas Crooners. The season also included an original educational production, Lift Ev'ry Voice, which toured to more than a dozen Lancaster schools during Black History Month. Another highlight was the return of Servant Stage alum and current Broadway performer Brandon Cameron, (understudy Orpheus in Hadestown), who led a masterclass for students in August and gave two special cabaret performances in November.

Servant Stage experienced remarkable growth in its youth theatre programming this year, with 464 students performing in 8 youth theatre productions—a 30% increase from 2023. Additionally, 373 students attended weekly Pay-What-You-Will theater classes, reflecting the continued success of this accessible initiative. Looking ahead, the education department will continue its rapid expansion with even more opportunities in 2025, offering 13 youth theatre productions and continuing with Pay-What-You-Will classes for students every Monday night throughout the year.

Servant Stage's upcoming 2025 season promises another stellar lineup, including:

Mainstage Productions Little Women (March-April) Swing! (June-August) A Tale of Two Cities (September) A Christmas Carol (November-December)

Youth Productions Schoolhouse Rock Live JR and Something Rotten JR (January-February) Aladdin KIDS (April) Summer camp productions: Into the Woods JR, Moana JR, Willy Wonka JR, Singin' in the Rain JR, Frozen KIDS, and Finding Nemo KIDS (June-August)



Founded in 2013, Servant Stage is a non-profit theater based in Lancaster, PA, dedicated to bringing exceptional performances to the community. As the only theater in the region to offer every single performance as Pay-What-You-Will, Servant Stage removes financial barriers, making high quality entertainment accessible to everyone. With a mission to inspire, educate, challenge, and entertain, the company has reached tens of thousands of patrons annually through diverse productions ranging from Broadway-style musicals to thought-provoking dramas and family-friendly shows.

To view the 2024 season report or for more information, visit ServantStage.org.

