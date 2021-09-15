Servant Stage Presents AMAZING GRACE

The inspirational Broadway musical Amazing Grace comes to Lancaster in a dynamic concert experience, presented by Servant Stage Company. This marks the first production of the show since its Broadway run at the Nederlander Theater in 2015 and subsequent national tour. The production runs October 1 through 17 with performances in the auditorium at Lancaster Bible College.

"We're thrilled to be the first theatre to present this show and grateful to work alongside playwright and composer Christopher Smith to make this concert experience possible," says Executive Director, Johnathan Bauer. "The music is gorgeous, the story is powerful, and the message is incredibly important."

Amazing Grace is an "unforgettable musical saga" based on the true story behind the world's most beloved song. The thrilling story and music are brought to life by a large ensemble of nearly 50 performers and a 13-piece orchestra in this concert version of the musical.

"We need more excellent entertainment that is uplifting and challenging and brings people together, and it's just amazing that Servant Stage exists," says playwright and composer, Christopher Smith. "We are proud and thankful that we can be part of bringing this story to Lancaster County."

The cast features Adler Roberts as John Newton, Kayla Klase as Mary Catlett, Joshua William Green as Thomas/Pakuteh, Robert Bigley as Captain Newton, Jeannette Wehye as Nanna/Katumah, Duane Hespell as Major Gray, and Lindsey Grimble-Adams as Princess Peyai. Wally Calderon serves as Artistic Director, Reji Woods as Assistant Director, and Joe Sharick as Musical Director.

All performances are offered as Pay-What-You-Will, as part of Servant Stage's mission to make the arts accessible to everyone in the community. To reserve your tickets or for more information, visit ServantStage.org or call 717-455-0255. Performances take place on Fridays at 7pm (October 1, 8, 15), on Saturdays at 2pm and 7pm (October 2, 9, 16), and on Sundays at 2pm (October 3, 10, 17). All performances take place at Lancaster Bible College, 901 Eden Road, Lancaster.